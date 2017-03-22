Evolver Achieves Relativity Best in Service

Evolver, a technology company and provider of eDiscovery solutions to law firms, corporations, and federal clients, today announced that they have achieved kCura's Relativity Best in Service status for the second straight year. The designation recognizes Relativity Authorized Partners who provide an exceptional Relativity experience for end users.

Evolver, which has been a Relativity Authorized Partner since 2009, deploys the eDiscovery platform Relativity in both private and public cloud environments, offering clients the scalability and secure infrastructure they demand.

With a strong foundation in information technology, Evolver has extensive experience managing large data sets using Relativity during eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance projects.

Additionally, Evolver is committed to making eDiscovery more efficient for clients by leveraging analytics whenever possible. They strive to apply analytics to most of their new Relativity cases, helping clients organize large document sets, visualize their data to uncover trends, and quickly identify key information in the face of strict deadlines.

In January, Evolver announced an integration between XLerator, their tool for native excel review, redaction, and production and Relativity. The integration, which is listed in the Relativity Ecosystem, allows Relativity users to review, redact, and produce native Excel files without leaving Relativity.

“We are delighted to be recognized again for our outstanding work as a Relativity Best in Service partner,” said Bruce S. Markowitz, vice president of eDiscovery at Evolver. “We are deeply committed to providing superior hosting services, expert product knowledge, and excellent customer service to our clients.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

“The Best in Service program is all about showcasing partners that demonstrate commitment to a great Relativity experience for their customers,” said George Orr, vice president of customer success and support at kCura. “Evolver does just that, and we’re excited to recognize them.”

----

About Evolver

The Legal Services division of Evolver, Inc. provides secure eDiscovery, Cybersecurity, and IT Infrastructure solutions to law firms, corporations and government clients. In addition, we offer XLerator, a unique-to-the-industry web-based tool for reviewing, redacting and producing excel spreadsheets natively. We have a dynamic combination of legal, information technology, and management experts to develop comprehensive solutions that maintain quality and schedule objectives while reducing risk and costs. Evolver is headquartered in Reston, VA, with offices in Washington, DC; Alexandria, VA; Denver, CO; and Boston, MA. More information: http://www.evolverinc.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 12,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform—with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.