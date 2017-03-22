Golf Academy of America Hires Nicholas Altman

Nicholas has had an impressive career working his way up in the golf industry, and we are thrilled to have him on board.

Golf Academy of America announced today that it has hired Nicholas Altman, PGA, as its newest instructor on the San Diego campus. Altman has worked in the golf industry for nine years prior to coming to Golf Academy of America and has given more than 6,000 hours of golf instruction to men, women and juniors in the last four years.

Altman is a PGA Class A member, a PGA-certified golf instructor and has certification from Titleist Performance Institute (TPI). He has extensive experience with golf lesson technology such as V1 golf, Edufii, Trackman and K-Vest.

He comes to Golf Academy of America from Troon Golf, where he served as head golf professional and lead golf instructor at Santa Maria Golf and Country Club, a new private golf course in Panama City, Panama.

At Golf Academy of America, Altman will teach classes on a variety of topics, including golf repairs, golf instruction and the history of golf. His duties also include giving golf lessons and helping to oversee the campus-wide golf tournament.

“I’ve always loved teaching golf and teaching people, and I really like the technology and the full service offered at Golf Academy of America,” said Altman. “I’m excited to be a full-time teacher and mentor to these students. We prepare students really well and help them on to great careers in the golf industry.”

“Nicholas has had an impressive career working his way up in the golf industry, and we are thrilled to have him on board,” said Golf Academy of America National Director of Operations Steve Newman. “Our students will learn a lot from him."

Altman began working with Golf Academy of America on Feb. 20, but will begin teaching the majority of his classes in the summer semester.

About Golf Academy of America

Golf Academy of America (formerly the San Diego Golf Academy) is the largest and longest-running two-year golf college in the world. Golf Academy of America's 16-month program balances classroom studies, practical experience and comprehensive understanding of both the game and the business of golf. Campuses are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Dallas. For more information, call 800-342-7342 or visit http://www.GolfAcademy.edu. Golf Academy of America schools are owned and operated by the Education Corporation of America, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.