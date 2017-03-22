This 2016 Mountain Living Home of the Year residence, featured on the new JLF Design Build website, reflects the team’s extreme attention to detail (photo: Audrey Hall). “Our passion for Design-Build is endless,” says JLF Design Build principal Paul Bertelli. “This new website provides a means of telling our story and expressing that passion.”

A new website reveals the evolution of architecture and construction as told through JLF Design Build’s collaboration on remarkable and award-winning residences. Rich with photography of the team’s finely crafted houses in often spectacular mountain settings, the website (http://www.jlfdesignbuild.com), launched this week, showcases the special alliance between JLF & Associates architecture and Big-D Signature construction, defining the depth of a partnership built over 17 years of working together.

JLF Design Build offers a different way to create customized houses. Based on trust, artistry and communication rather than competition, the team of architects and artisans crafts timeless structures rooted in integrity and simple elegance. The process starts with a client and a conversation: Why are you building this house? Where is the property? What are your needs? From there it evolves to a relationship with a team of professionals who craft a house that realizes their client’s vision.

Unlike a traditional top-down model with architect as dictator, the Design-Build relationship ensures a seamless manifestation of the client’s vision through transparent reporting, honest promises and quality-control. Forging a unilateral relationship that is collaborative and communicative is essentially more creative, explains Bertelli. Ultimately the Design-Build approach unifies the vision and values, giving the client the freedom to build a legacy and enjoy an unforgettable experience making a house that will become home to many memories in the years to come.

With offices in Bozeman, Montana; Jackson, Wyoming; and Park City, Utah, JLF Design Build has a foundation in the Rocky Mountain West that combines four decades of experience. They’ve cultivated a responsive design program that incorporates materials grounded in place: salvaged 100-year-old hand-hewn timbers, weathered siding, stacked stone, century-old recycled floors – and the master artisans to construct with the highest level of quality. The intention is to respect the past with design that will stand the test of time, appearing to grow organically from the site.

“Our intention with this new website is to explain our Design-Build process,” says Jason Dunlop, vice president of JLF Design Build. “We wanted to highlight the relationship of trust that our two companies have built over two decades and emphasize the benefits for clients with our approach.”

JLF & Associates began in 1979 when principal Paul Bertelli joined forces with Jonathan L. Foote in Montana. The duo designed houses to honor the quality of the Rocky Mountain West. Maintaining the fundamentals of landscape and craftsmanship, JLF remains rooted in honest materials and respect for regional context, scale, comfort and simplicity. JLF has expanded its palette of materials to incorporate wood, stone, glass and steel in architectural designs that respond to diverse landscapes across the country, referencing local history and environment while contrasting artifact with clean, contemporary lines and materials.

In 2001 the architectural firm paired with Big-D Signature Group, turning to the long-established contractor for its defining quality in the distinctive home market. Big-D Signature maintains a roster of experienced builders, artisans and journeymen to deliver construction that is on time and on budget. Each building is customized through handcrafted detail for the client, the site and the budget, and infused with a level of craftsmanship that incorporates the best building traditions with modern engineering technology. Applying the JLF Design Build method of sole-source construction management for custom residences translates to an integrated project delivery program facilitated by communication between design and construction.

About JLF Design Build:

The focused approach of JLF Design Build features a genuine alliance, built over 17 years of working together. Winners of Mountain Living magazine’s 2016 Home of the Year, JLF Design Build unites passionate architects with dedicated builders to enable the collective imagination of visionary artisans working with visionary clients. Building timeless structures rooted in integrity and simple elegance, the JLF Design Build team applies distinctive solutions and materials to create place-based houses marked by the influences of landscapes from the Rocky Mountains to the Eastern Seaboard. The team's award-winning perspective is powered by inspired design and an exacting eye for placement, an ethos that stems from a unity of nature, beauty, balance and imagination. For more information on JLF Design Build go to JLFDesignBuild.com and connect with JLF Design Build on Facebook.

