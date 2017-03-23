It’s hard to overstate what a huge win the EU action to ban mercury amalgam dental fillings for the continent’s children and expectant and new mothers is for Europe and the world.

After six years of advocacy, testimony and grassroots organizing, Consumers for Dental Choice has helped score a major victory in Europe for public health and the environment and is calling on the United States to follow the continent's lead.

Based on rigorous scientific research and the overwhelming support of European citizens, the European Union (EU) will, beginning next year, ban the use of dental amalgam (50 percent toxic mercury) fillings in:



Children up to age 15

Pregnant women

Breastfeeding mothers

In addition, all countries in the European Union must develop national plans that will aim to cut the use of mercury in dentistry.

According to Charles Brown, executive director of Consumers for Dental Choice: “It’s hard to overstate what a huge win the EU action to ban mercury amalgam dental fillings for the continent’s children and expectant and new mothers is for Europe and the world. The historic EU ban was based on deep scientific evidence that demonstrates the harmful impact of this neurotoxin on children and developing fetuses, as well as a loud and clear message from EU citizens demanding the end of dental mercury. I’m proud of our team and our European allies for playing a critical role in making this happen.”

Now Consumers for Dental Choice is focused on making sure American dental patients get the same protections as Europeans by stepping up its efforts to demand that the FDA follow the EU example and enact the same dental mercury ban for children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

For an interview with Charles Brown of Consumers for Dental Choice on how their organization is actively building on their EU success to make the evidence-based public health and environmental safety case with the FDA for a similar ban in America contact:

