G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Spring 2017 Cross-Channel Advertising Results Index report to help businesses quickly identify the cross-channel advertising products with the highest rated results. 4C received the highest overall results score with an 8.47 out of 10. The average score for the 14 products included in the report was a 7.53.

A product’s Results score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of user-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the Cross-Channel Advertising category according to their Results scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the Cross-Channel Advertising products with the highest rated results based on the experiences of their peers. For vendors, media, investors, and analysts, the Index provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

The report is based on more than 1,353 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 48 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Cross-Channel Advertising category, the ranked products each received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the user-related questions in G2 Crowd’s review form.

