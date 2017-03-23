Mohr Partners’ Expanding Footprint Now Includes Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mohr Partners, Inc. (Mohr), a global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Tony Weinstine has joined the company as Managing Partner to establish its presence in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His focus will be on attracting new corporate accounts while servicing existing clients.

Tony specializes in tenant representation for entrepreneurs and corporate clients on lease negotiations, renewals, expansions, and relocations for both office and industrial properties. He has represented clients such as, Ferguson Enterprises, CEVA Logistics (formerly TNT Logistics), Talenti Gelato, Crest Ultrasonics, and many more. “As one of the top commercial real estate professionals in the Twin Cities area, Tony is a well-anticipated addition to our leadership team in the Midwest,” says Bob Shibuya, President of Mohr.

Tony brings over 22 years of experience to Mohr. “The ability to leverage the dashboard of services and capabilities alongside a highly skilled group of people on a global scale is something I look forward to at Mohr,” says Tony Weinstine.

Prior to joining Mohr, Tony was Principal at Marquee Real Estate Advisors. He has also held the positions of Vice President at CBRE and Senior Associate at Grubb & Ellis.

About Mohr:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with portfolio services including strategic planning, portfolio/lease administration, research and site selection, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis and economic incentives negotiations. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners. For more information on Mohr, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

