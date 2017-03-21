Park Cities Pet Sitter is Named Best Pet Sitter/Dog Walker by Dallas Voice "The LGBT community have always been huge animal lovers, and we are proud to call many members of this community our clients."Joette White, President of Park Cities Pet Sitter

Park Cities Pet Sitter has just been awarded the 2017 Dallas Voice Readers Voice Award for “Best Pet Sitter/Dog Walker.” This is the third consecutive year that Park Cities Pet Sitter has received the coveted award. The Readers Voice Awards are voted on by readers of the Dallas Voice, the premier media source for the LGBT community in North Texas.

Many of Park Cities Pet Sitter’s best and longest term clients are members of the LGBT community, as well as a number of their staff, which makes winning the award extra sweet for Joette White, President of Park Cities Pet Sitter. “We have always treated our clients’ pets like they are members of the family---because they ARE members of the family,” says White. “The LGBT community have always been huge animal lovers, and we are proud to call many members of this community our clients. We are honored that Dallas Voice’s readers have recognized our outstanding service to their pets, and have voted us the Best Pet Sitter/Dog Walker for the third consecutive year. We plan on continuing to provide great service to them for many years to come.”

The Dallas Voice created the Readers Voice Awards a decade ago to recognize what businesses in North Texas were loved the most by their LGBT readers. This year the Readers Voice Awards received 31,000 votes across 109 separate categories.

About Park Cities Pet Sitter: PCPSI has served the Dallas/Plano areas 7 days a week, 365 days a year since 1992, and was recently named the 2017 Business of the Year by the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters. Pet sitting, daily dog walks, pet taxis, overnight sitting, pet supply shopping, litter box cleaning and dog training are all part of the services PCPSI offers. Park Cities Pet Sitter is bonded and insured, and all sitters are employees--not independent contractors. A manager is on-call 24 hours a day to handle any emergencies. Go to http://www.pcpsi.com to learn more.