Duro-Last, Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the annual category-specific Duro-Last Project Awards. The winners were revealed at Duro-Last’s National Sales Seminar held in Orlando, Florida, January 29 – 31, 2017.

The Project Awards were created to honor Duro-Last contractors who complete outstanding projects in various categories.

“We know our contractors work hard all year and want to recognize them for outstanding workmanship, best practices and innovation while using Duro-Last products,” said Steve Ruth, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Duro-Last, Inc.

Roof Project of the Year: JBK, Inc. Roofing Division

Project: Lynn Camp Elementary School

Roof leaks had started to interfere with the daily activities of Lynn Camp Elementary School in Corbin, Kentucky; administrators knew it was time for a new roof. To maintain the building’s current design and blue color, Brandon Keck JBK’s President, presented a metal retrofit option using the Duro-Fleece® membrane with the Duro-Last Vinyl Rib system – more than 52,000 linear feet of rib was installed. By utilizing this system the project was completed in only 90 days, several months sooner than a new metal roof would have taken.

JBK, Inc. was also as presented the “Platinum Contractor Award” by Mitch Guettler, Duro-Last’s Quality Assurance & Warranty Services Manager. This is the highest quality distinction given to contractors from Duro-Last and has placed JBK, Inc. in the top 3% of Duro-Last contractors consistently installing the highest quality roofing systems in 2016.

In achieving Platinum Contractor status, JBK had met the following qualification criteria:

Install a minimum of five commercial jobs within the calendar year

Total combined square footage minimum of over 500,000

All projects must be inspected, graded, and warranted by a Duro-Last

Quality Assurance Tech Rep with a score of 95 or above out of 100.

These inspected roof installations scored in the ‘outstanding’ category. In other words, JBK has worked its way to be the “best of the best” through commitment to quality, dedication to detail, and hard work!

For more information about this type of roof installation, visit http://www.flatroofonline.com.

JBK, Inc. Roofing Division is located at 1486 West Cumberland Gap Pkwy, Corbin, KY.

About Duro-Last®, Inc.

Known as the “World’s Best Roof®”, Duro-Last®, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last’s roofing systems are sustainable and extremely durable. Over two billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America. Duro-Last is headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan with additional manufacturing facilities in Grants Pass, Oregon; Jackson, Mississippi; Sigourney, Iowa; Carrollton, Texas; and Ludlow, Massachusetts. For more information on Duro-Last, call 800-248-0280 or visit http://www.duro-last.com.