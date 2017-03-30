Naples Hotel Group Announces the Opening of the Hampton Inn Plant City

The Naples Hotel Group, a leading hotel Development and Management Company, announces that the Hampton Inn Plant City is now open. Naples Hotel Group was awarded the contract to oversee development and management with owners Henderson Properties LLC. The hotel was brought under the Naples Hotel Group managed portfolio by Andrew Bou-Sliman, Vice President of Acquisitions and Development, and Charles Stallings, General Manager of the Hampton Inn Plant City.

The Florida hotel is located off I-4 and Thonotosassa Road exit. The exit is along the growth corridor between Tampa and Orlando and about 30,000 cars get off the hotel’s exit daily. The property features 89 guest rooms, 600 sq. ft. of meeting space, 24-hour TREATS shop, fitness room, on-site laundry, and an outdoor pool and patio area. Plant City is also home to the iconic Florida Strawberry Festival.

This is the sixth hotel of the Hampton Inn franchise that Naples Hotel Group has developed. The Hampton Inn Plant City is the ninth hotel in Naples Hotel Group’s managed portfolio.

About Naples Hotel Group

Naples Hotel Group is a hotel development and management company founded in 1999. NHG has achieved superior results and has a proven ability to enhance the performance of hotels using their experience, responsiveness and extensive resources. NHG, based in Naples and Orlando, prides itself on building long-term relationships with quality people and organizations. To learn more visit,

