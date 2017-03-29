Stevens & Goldwyn, P.A. Attending Palm Beach Condo & HOA Expo

Stevens & Goldwyn will be presenting a ‘Violation & Fining Procedures for Community Associations’ seminar at 12:45pm; a training module for community associations that are looking for insight on effective rule enforcement.

Stevens & Goldwyn, PA, known for general representation and contract litigation for HOAs is pleased to announce sponsorship of the upcoming Palm Beach Condo & HOA Expo at the Palm Beach County Convention Center Wednesday, March 29th, 2017.

The Palm Beach Condo & HOA Expo is an excellent resource for attendees to make valuable connections and to speak directly with local and national experts about the topics that are relevant to property owners.

At the Condo & HOA Expo, attendees can access legal and financial advice, communication and governing protocols, and proactive management solutions from South Florida’s top professionals.

Stevens & Goldwyn will be presenting a ‘Violation & Fining Procedures for Community Associations’ seminar at 12:45pm; a training module for community associations that are looking for insight on effective rule enforcement. The seminar will also cover ways to mitigate financial and legal exposure that boards can face from within their community. Rules enforcement policy is just one of the many services Stevens & Goldwyn offers their clients.

The Condo & HOA Expo offers several other educational seminars. Designed to help anyone involved, or just interested in the administration of a residential building or homeowner’s association, the 2017 seminar panels will provide in-depth discussion of the legal, administrative, management, and financial concerns pertinent to South Florida’s HOA manager, board members, and residents.

In addition, Stevens & Goldwyn will also be present at the South Florida Condo & HOA Expo on April 5th at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami, and the Broward County Condo & HOA Expo at the Ft. Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center on April 26th.

ABOUT STEVENS & GOLDWYN:

John W. Stevens, III, and Brian S. Goldwyn founded Stevens & Goldwyn, P.A., a litigation law firm, located in Plantation, Florida. The firm serves clients throughout Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties, focusing on condominium and homeowners association law, as well as civil and commercial litigation. Many of our clients come by referral from surrounding cities, such as Plantation, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Davie, Hollywood, Sunrise, Weston, Aventura, North Miami, and Miami.

FIRM PHILOSOPHY

The firm believes it can deliver quality work product and good results at rates lower than many clients are used to paying. Our homeowners association attorneys work to contain overhead and focus on client objectives rather than generate paperwork for its own sake. Our efforts along these lines make rates competitive, and costs charged to clients cover actual expenses.