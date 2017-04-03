As an accomplished IT marketing leader, Kelly’s innovative thinking, creative vision and enthusiasm will impact internal brand practices and channel development, as well as the overall sales cycle.

Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Group announced today that Kelly Nuckolls has been appointed to the role of Vice President of Marketing for Galileo Performance Explorer™ (Galileo). The announcement was made by Tim Conley and Chris Churchey, Principals at Galileo Performance Explorer™ and ATS Group. Overseeing Galileo’s marketing and closely integrated with the sales and business development teams, Kelly will lead strategic growth and enablement initiatives for the channel, with a focus on streamlining demand and ROI to support growth.

“As an accomplished IT marketing leader, Kelly’s innovative thinking, creative vision and enthusiasm will impact internal brand practices and channel development, as well as the overall sales cycle,” said Tim Conley, Principal. “Her background is perfectly matched to the strategic imperative we have as a company to align our sales and marketing program with preferred channel partners.”

Before joining ATS Group, Kelly spent twelve years in marketing and business development roles for Value-Added Resellers (VARs), leading brand recognition initiatives and executing comprehensive marketing tactics with a strong emphasis on IBM products and services.

“I am profoundly honored to join ATS Group,” said Kelly. “I have a great respect for the team and look forward to contributing to their continued success and industry leadership.”

Kelly resides in Northwest Florida with her husband and two young sons and can be reached directly at kelly.nuckolls(at)galileosuite(dot)com.

About Galileo Performance Explorer

Designed by data center experts from real-world of implementations, Galileo Performance Explorer™ is the industry’s first easy-to-use, cloud-based suite of integrated infrastructure performance management agents with a unified dashboard. Galileo consolidates multiple agents for insightful monitoring of servers, storage, and applications to improve IT utilization and capacity planning. Built on a SaaS architecture, Galileo installs in minutes, without the overhead of an onsite appliance or server. Automatic collection of real-time data, with quick, easy, graphical reporting via an intuitive web interface, offers access to custom dashboards with full drilldown into data details, anywhere, anytime.

About ATS Group

Founded in 2001, ATS Group is a technology services and solutions provider specializing in the architecture, design, implementation and support services for advanced or evolving technologies, primarily in open systems and storage. ATS Group has consulted on thousands of system implementations, upgrades, backups and recoveries and consistently support customers by providing managed services, performance analysis and capacity planning. As experts in IBM, VMware, Oracle and other top vendors, ATS Group is highly experienced in virtualization, storage area networks (SANs), high availability, performance tuning and other evolving technologies that operate mission-critical systems on premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment.