A Preview of Gary Numan's Engaging New Website Sunlight Media provided Gary Numan with the medium necessary to foster a direct line of communication with the life-long followers of his nearly forty-year-long career, as well as a platform to recruit young music lovers to the “Numanoid” army.

Gary Numan launched “GaryNuman.com” in late February 2017 through Los Angeles-based web development firm Sunlight Media LLC. This new website provides interactive photo and fan favorite music video galleries, up-to-date information on upcoming tours and album releases, and a fresh news page.

Gary Numan became the latest music industry client to choose Sunlight Media LLC, whose previous entertainment industry clients have included: Atlantic Records (APG), Ben Maddahi (Madd Music Management), Royalty Free Kings, composer John M Keane, (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), Venertainment (Hollywood TV Casting), & Grammy award winning producer Chris “Tek” O’Ryan.

Widely regarded as a pioneer and musical innovator, his most well-known contributions include introducing the mainstream audience to electronic music with synth-fueled number one hits such as “Cars” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?”

The icon's influence stands to this day as the basis for electronic and punk rock music. Musicians inspired by Gary Numan’s innovative style include Nine Inch Nails, Kanye West, Foo Fighters, Lady Gaga, and Prince:

"After hearing 'Cars,' I knew I wanted to make music with synthesizers." - Trent Reznor, lead singer of Nine Inch Nails

“Gary Numan proves music has always been really inventive for the masses.” - Lady Gaga

“There are still people trying to work out what a genius Gary Numan is.” - Prince

“I was listening to Gary Numan. I ended up becoming more polished as a designer. I designed my tracks." - Kanye West

The former Tubeway Army frontman will release a new album in August with the BMG Label, entitled "Savage." Tour dates are slated for either November or December of this year. The new website is the best way to keep apprised of all Gary Numan’s tour and music updates.

In addition to serving as a direct line of communication for the artist, the new site also features a store for fans to purchase Gary Numan’s music and merchandise. Be sure to visit GaryNuman.com to view the latest updates, album releases, and tour information. For website inquiries, contact Sunlight Media LLC at http://www.sunlightmedia.org or (323) 868-3581.