American College of Education aligns well with StraighterLine’s mission of saving students money and guaranteeing credit transfer into high-quality degree programs.

StraighterLine, the fastest-growing provider of affordable and convenient online college courses, has partnered with American College of Education to offer students a more flexible and affordable pathway to earn a bachelor’s degree online. Founded in the digital age, American College of Education exists to improve education across the United States through online degree programs and professional development for educators. This partnership with StraighterLine marks the inaugural bachelor’s level program for American College of Education with the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness Services Management, a bachelor’s degree completion program for students who already have an associate degree or at least 60 hours of credits from a regionally accredited institution.

Of the new partnership, StraighterLine founder and CEO Burck Smith says, “As an innovative leader in providing online graduate programs and professional development for educators, American College of Education aligns well with StraighterLine’s mission of saving students money and guaranteeing credit transfer into high-quality degree programs. By partnering with StraighterLine, American College of Education is helping students achieve their personal, academic and career goals.”

“We’re very excited to expand our offerings to the bachelor’s level,” said Dr. Shawntel Landry, Provost and Interim President of American College of Education, “and StraighterLine is a great natural fit as our partner because we share a common mission in making education affordable and accessible while still ensuring quality for our students.”

All StraighterLine credit-bearing courses are approved by ACE (American Council on Education) Credit, and the Department of Education selected StraighterLine as an EQUIP partner–a strong reflection of their evaluation of StraighterLine curriculum.

Students can now use the course-to-course equivalency guide between American College of Education and StraighterLine to determine exactly which StraighterLine courses are guaranteed to transfer into the American College of Education Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness Services Management program. Additional programs will also be available through this partnership in the coming months.

About American College of Education

Founded in the digital age, American College of Education delivers affordable, online graduate degree programs and professional development programs for educators across the U.S. A certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation, American College of Education is dedicated to the belief that educators should have the opportunity to receive advanced degrees affordably without having to incur substantial debt. American College of Education offers opportunities for students to earn degrees from a regionally accredited college that expand their knowledge and aid in the acquisition of new skills and methods from a highly credentialed and experienced faculty. In 2017, ACE launched its first bachelor’s degree completion program to meet market demand at the baccalaureate level. ACE is also ranked among the 2017 Best Online Graduate Education Programs by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at http://www.ace.edu.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine is an innovative higher education model that provides high quality online general education courses that colleges recognize for credit. StraighterLine’s low-cost online courses are offered to students for a $99-a-month subscription.

StraighterLine is among a select few online course providers to be invited to participate in the Department of Education’s EQUIP (Educational Quality through Innovation Partnerships) Program, which allows students to access federal financial aid for the chosen programs.

StraighterLine has developed a network of over 100 leading adult-serving colleges and universities that guarantee acceptance of StraighterLine courses. Having been evaluated and recommended by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT), StraighterLine courses will also be considered by more than 2,000 other colleges and universities for transfer to their degree programs upon request. Visit http://www.straighterline.com for more information.