LabKey and collaborator Just Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Just) are excited to announce the initial release of LabKey’s newest software solution, LabKey Biologics. Built in collaboration with Just and designed with input from an advisory council of leading pharma and biotech organizations, LabKey Biologics provides drug research teams tools for biological entity registration, assay data integration, and workflow management through a single, intuitive interface. The solution is unique in this space because of its flexibility to adjust and extend to meet the rapidly evolving needs of biotherapeutic research.

Just first approached LabKey about the development of the product in mid-2015, after their evaluation of available software products left them looking for a tool that was designed specifically to meet the needs of large molecule development.

The LabKey Biologics system was designed to accelerate lab workflows and automate project management and tracking, reducing the manual process burdens that scientists are facing and giving them the ability to spend more time on data analysis. Utilizing the mature data integration and management capabilities of the LabKey Server platform, LabKey’s flagship software solution, the LabKey team was able to build an intuitive new tool with a proven foundation, available as a hosted or on-premise solution.

This first version of the software platform has been implemented at Just Biotherapeutics, and will be refined throughout 2017 according to user feedback. The team is using LabKey Biologics for end-to-end management of their pre-clinical therapeutic development process and using insights gained through the system's reporting capabilities to refine their workflows.

“Scientists at Just are already seeing a positive impact on our efficiency and workflows using the LabKey Biologics platform. We are excited to move forward with such a strong and flexible data management infrastructure that enables faster and lower cost biologics development,” said Dr. Randal Ketchem, Vice President of Molecular Design at Just.

About LabKey -- LabKey provides software solutions to help teams overcome the data management and workflow challenges faced in today’s biomedical research environment. LabKey works hand-in-hand with clients to understand the complex needs of modern labs and develop flexible, scalable, extensible systems to address them. Learn more at http://www.labkey.com.

About Just. -- Founded in 2014, Just U.S. is led by an experienced team in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences. The Just U.S. team came together to solve scientific and technical hurdles blocking access to life-changing protein therapeutics, ranging from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Its focus and passion are to create access and value for a global market for compelling biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation. To learn more visit just(at)biotherapeutics(dot)com.