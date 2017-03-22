Mercury Insurance Gives Ducks Fans a Chance to Win NHL Playoff Tickets

The Ducks have a terrific team this year and they are one of the favorites to win it all. That’s great news for Ducks fans, because Mercury Insurance will be able to give out even more playoff tickets.

The Anaheim Ducks have made four consecutive playoff appearances dating back to the 2012-2013 season and are looking towards another playoff run this year again. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) partnered with the team during the regular season to give Ducks fans tickets to select home games, and is now launching a new promotion where randomly selected entrants will win tickets to a Ducks playoff game at Honda Center.

“The Ducks have a terrific team this year and they are one of the favorites to win it all,” said Mercury’s Head of Advertising, Erik Thompson. “That’s great news for Ducks fans, because Mercury Insurance will be able to give out even more playoff tickets.”

Fans who complete a fast, free eligible online Mercury auto insurance quote at http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/Ducks will be entered to win two tickets to a 2017 home playoff game. The playoff ticket sweepstakes runs today until the Ducks’ 2017 playoff run ends. A different winner will be chosen for each game, and both customers and potential customers are eligible.

Visit http://www.mercuryinsurance.com to learn more about Mercury’s auto, home, renters, condo and business coverages.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit http://www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are in their 24th season for the current 2016-17 National Hockey League campaign. The club was born in 1992 and played its first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 30 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey’s ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals four times (2003, 2006, 2007 & 2015) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club clinched its fourth consecutive Pacific Division title and fifth in franchise history (2007, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2016) last season. Anaheim has qualified for the playoffs nine times in the last 11 campaigns.