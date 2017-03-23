Spring into Door County, WI this April

A spring welcome to Door County, WI. Reawaken the mind and body with a spring renewal in Door County, WI.

Welcome spring in Door County, WI. As the peninsula begins to wake from its winter sleep visitors and residents can watch Door County’s scenic beauty come alive. With indoor and outdoor activities for whatever weather Mother Nature brings, Door County is a great place to welcome spring.

April Special Events



Reawaken the mind and body with a spring renewal in Door County. Door County’s Season of Blossoms lodging promotion runs April 8 - June 4. Visitors can choose from over 25 lodging establishments offering 2-night stays that include a meal, spring activity, and a $25 Door County gift certificate upon check-in.

Reel in a winning fish at the Baileys Harbor Brown Trout Tournament, April 20-23. The grand prize angler wins a Door County getaway.

Ladies, grab the girlfriends and get to Sturgeon Bay for Sassy Sisters Weekend. Shopping, activities, entertainment and lots of laughs, April 21-23.

State and County Park Activities

Door County offers 5 state parks and 19 county parks across the 70-mile-long peninsula. Each park offers a variety of recreational opportunities and scenic beauty.

Climb to the top of Potawatomi State Park’s 75-foot observation tower. On a clear day, guests can view up to 16 miles across Green Bay.

Grab the fishing gear and head to Peninsula State Park. Fish off Weborg pier or launch a boat off the ramp at Nicolet Bay.

Bike or hike the Ahnapee State Trail, a 48-mile trail that goes from Sturgeon Bay to Kewaunee County. Horseback riding is also allowed on the trails after April 15.

View the amazing 100-foot limestone bluffs at Ellison Bluff County Park.

On Going Spring Activities

Explore Door County while on a geocaching adventure. Over 500 caches are hidden across the peninsula.

Check out the many species of birds that call Door County home. Named a Bird City Wisconsin in 2014, Door County is the perfect place to go birding.

Tour and taste throughout the eight wineries on the Door County Wine Trail.

Explore the rich maritime history of the county at the Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay.

Rejuvenate after a long winter with a spa day. Find a listing of salons and spas at DoorCounty.com.

View an array of art at the Miller Art Museum or Peninsula School of Art.

Stay Connected at DoorCounty.com

About Door County

Door County is a bucolic peninsula that juts out into Lake Michigan in Wisconsin’s northeast corner. Named one of the Top 10 Vacation Destinations in North America by Money magazine, Door County features 300 miles of shoreline, 11 lighthouses, 5 state parks and 19 county parks. It is known for its natural beauty, artistic offerings and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.