Xibit Solutions' New 27,000 Sq Ft Fabrication Facility in Las Vegas I can’t wait to see what we are able to come up with now that we have the space and equipment to make our more ambitious ideas happen.

Las Vegas-based trade show booth company Xibit Solutions recently completed a move to a brand-new, 27,000 square foot design and fabrication facility. The company says the move improves their capabilities to design and construct captivating exhibits that will dramatically raise the bar on the trade show circuit.

For more than 15 years, Xibit Solutions has been crafting award-winning exhibitions and trade show displays in the largest convention city on the planet. They also handle graphic design and coordinate with vendors to outfit trade show booths with fixtures, fittings, electronics, and more.

Within their new facilities, Xibit Solutions can now handle the entirety of design and production in-house for a larger number of clients, giving them greater control over the outcome of all their projects.

“We figured: ‘the fewer people in between us and the client, the better,’” says Xibit company owner and 30 year industry veteran Richard Spinella. “By putting the responsibility for constructing exhibits completely in our hands, we can get rid of variables that can hurt quality and make accountability harder to enforce.”

While the company built many of its own booths in the past, Spinella says that the new production facilities will allow Xibit Solutions to take on a higher volume of large-scale projects and custom trade show exhibit orders. Clients will now be able to request a variety of complex design considerations, including unconventional architecture or highly advanced technology integration.

“As the online business space gets more active, trade shows have become one of the last ways a company can stand out and make a true impact on a person-to-person level,” Spinella explains. “Within our new facilities, we have the capability to create nearly anything a client needs to make that incredibly important impression, whether it’s on the press, the public or with critical blue-chip contacts. The only limit is their imagination.”

The company will also increase their volume of pre-fabricated exhibits for use in trade show booth rental programs. Rental customers can apply custom graphics to a selection of trade show pre-designed booth floor plans in order to professionally represent their brand while meeting time and budget goals. Xibit Solutions can also handle trade show logistics, including arriving early to install the trade show booth and dismantling it after the show is over.

As Xibit Solutions becomes more accustomed to their new production facility, they hope to increase the complexity of their pre-built rental booths and their custom exhibits while still enabling rapid, intuitive assembly and disassembly.

Spinella says that he welcomes the challenge of getting his hands dirty in order to find ingenious solutions for his clients. His past exhibition successes include breakthrough trade show booths for major international companies, including two-story designs and sprawling booths that mimic the floor plan of a high-end retail store.

“With this new facility, we anticipate being able to take things to the next level,” says Spinella. “I can’t wait to see what we are able to come up with now that we have the space and equipment to make our more ambitious ideas happen.”

With a wide range of service options from end-to-end design, construction and logistics to pick-up and drop-off booth rental, Xibit Solutions can now meet the needs of nearly any business no matter how big or small their budget and scope is.

Anyone interested in Xibit Solutions’ services or an estimate can reach them by phone at (702) 361-7502, through their email, info(at)xibitsolutions.com, or by completing their quick contact form online at http://www.xibitsolutions.com/contact-us.