Lewis Apartment Communities announced today that for the tenth consecutive year the company has been awarded the National Multifamily Customer Service Award for Excellence – Category II. The distinction is bestowed annually by the nationally recognized consulting and benchmarking firm CEL & Associates, Inc., which recognizes companies whose customer satisfaction levels are the best in the industry in the United States.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by CEL and our residents for the tenth year in a row,” stated Randall Lewis, Principal and Executive Vice President of Lewis Apartment Communities. “Our goal of hiring employees with a strong customer service orientation has resulted in a resident friendly atmosphere where exceptional service is the norm. This goal also ensures the maintenance of high standards of quality and redefines the apartment lifestyle for our guests. Our associates excel at recognizing our resident’s needs in order to provide specialized services that fit their lifestyles. This award is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the Lewis Apartment Communities associates.”

Los Angeles-based CEL & Associates ranks companies in five classifications including Category I for companies with more than 50 properties; Category II for companies with 21 to 50 properties; Category III for companies with 6 to 20 properties; and Category IV for companies with 5 or less properties. Individual properties are eligible for “A List” certificates. Additionally, 27 of Lewis’s apartment communities received the individual “A List” distinction and 2 communities received the “A List Platinum” for outstanding customer service in 2016.

Lewis Apartment Communities individual “A List” properties include (in alphabetical order):



Antelope Ridge, Antelope, CA

Carmel Apartments, Rancho Cucamonga CA

Carmel at Woodcreek West, Roseville, CA

Crystal Cove, Las Vegas, NV

Del Mar, Rancho Cucamonga CA

Evergreen, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Evergreen Park, Sacramento, CA

Gramercy Park, Sacramento, CA

Green Valley, Chino Hills, CA

Green Valley Crest, Chino Hills CA

Homecoming at Creekside, Sacramento CA

Homecoming at Eastvale, Eastvale CA

Homecoming at Terra Vista, Rancho Cucamonga CA

Homecoming at The Preserve, Chino, CA

Jamboree Apartments, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Linden Court, Rialto, CA

Montecito, Rancho Cucamonga CA

North Upland Terrace, Upland CA

Parkview Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rosewood, Redlands, CA

Somerset, Redlands, CA

Sunscape West, Alta Loma CA

Sycamore Park, Ontario, CA

The Enclave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Sycamores, Vacaville CA

Villa Capri, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Village Green, Covina CA

Lewis Apartment Communities individual “A List Platinum” properties include:

Sahara West, Las Vegas, NV

Santa Barbara Rancho Cucamonga, CA

“Your commitment to the highest level of quality and service to residents has resulted in your Best In The Industry ranking for 2016. This is indeed an honor your entire organization has earned through hard work and a dedication to service excellence,” said Christopher E. Lee, president and CEO of CEL & Associates.

The “A List” is determined based upon the survey results of hundreds of thousands of residents nationwide. The primary goals of the awards program are to recognize firms that provide superior service to its customers, build industry awareness that quality and service can impact a company’s bottom line and to set national benchmarks so others can measure success.