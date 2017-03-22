RackN: Open Hybrid Automation This paradigm shift paves the way for a more robust open source ecosystem - Zac Smith, CEO Packet.net

RackN announces their open-choice Kubernetes support based on Community Best Practices incorporated into the Kubernetes Kargo Ansible and Digital Rebar projects. RackN helps major enterprises keep up with open innovation without balkanizing or fragmenting components into a vendor specific distribution. That approach allows users’ choice of cloud and physical infrastructures, operating systems, container engines and software defined networking. Most importantly, it also enables supported high availability and controlled upgrades from a user managed install.

Digital Rebar, supported by RackN, provides an open hybrid infrastructure abstraction that allows companies to unify management of heterogeneous physical and cloud deployments with standard tools including Ansible, Chef or Puppet. Offered as stand-alone software, Digital Rebar allows operators to maintain integrated control of their distributed IT systems.

Open SRE and operator CHOICE on hybrid Infrastructure

Kubernetes SREs and operators need to maintain control of their deployment while still working within the larger community. Rather than building a vendor distribution or focusing on a single infrastructure, RackN enables operators’ choice by supporting code and deployment automation from community sources. As long-term open source participants and operators, RackN founders know the balance between community participation and operational self-determination. That’s why they designed Digital Rebar to focus on the upstream challenges of open source platform operators.

Zac Smith, CEO of Packet.net, supports the RackN effort saying, "Despite a legacy of self-support, people choose open source software so that they can control their own destinies. RackN offers a unique new approach combining the best of both worlds: retaining control while simultaneously giving access to hugely valuable community improvements and best practices. This paradigm shift paves the way for a more robust open source ecosystem, especially when it comes to mission-critical functions like infrastructure automation."

Easy to Adopt and then Sustain

RackN CEO and cofounder, Rob Hirschfeld, elaborates, “It’s expensive for everyone if individual deployments become automation cul-de-sacs because they cannot keep up with the open operations community; however, they also have to be able to isolate their needs for running infrastructure from fast community innovation. That’s why we designed Digital Rebar with composable hybrid infrastructure abstractions.” The result is a platform that’s easy to adopt and also helps users stay current on both day one and beyond.

Companies choosing open source want control and seek to avoid expensive vendor lock-in; unfortunately, that has meant self-support. The RackN open choice approach eliminates the trade-off between using open source code and managing a production deployment because Digital Rebar upstream focus allows operators to use community code without site or vendor customization. That allows major enterprises to keep control while participating in the community developed advances also. Digital Rebar helps accelerate open source adoption in a meaningful way on API-driven infrastructure like Packet.net, Amazon, Google and OpenStack and in their own Data Center.

About RackN™ and Digital Rebar™

Based in Austin, TX, RackN builds software and support services based on the open Digital Rebar platform and associated workloads like Kubernetes, Mesos, Docker Swarm, and OpenStack. Our hybrid data center automation platform allows companies to easily shift IT applications between different infrastructures. RackN investors include Juniper Networks, EVO Ventures, SK Ventures and the Duke Angel Network. For more information, visit http://rackn.com and download our SRE white paper.