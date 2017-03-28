BioLabMart Announces Filing of Form S-1 Registration Statement

“We’re very excited to be building a partnership between the University and BioLabMart said Larry Loev, CEO of Ariel Scientific Innovations, Ltd."

BioLabMart Inc., a startup preclinical stage biotechnology company engaged in developing solutions to combat neuro-degenerative diseases and neuronal injuries, announced today that it filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the first step in getting its shares publicly listed.

This follows the Company’s December 14, 2016 entering into a license and research funding agreement (“License Agreement”) with Ariel Scientific Innovations., Ltd., (“Ariel”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariel University based in Ariel, Israel (“AU”). Under the terms of the License Agreement, the Company funded further research for 12 months (with an option to extend such research financing and research period) by Professor Danny Baranes, the principal investigator and his research team relating to cell treatment with conditioned medium for neuronal tissue regeneration and repair. In consideration therefor and for other payments under the License Agreement, the Company received an exclusive worldwide royalty- bearing license in Ariel patents and know-how to develop and commercialize products for neuronal tissue regeneration and/or repair, resulting from Ariel’s research or technology or the Company’s research funding.

"We are pleased to have obtained an exclusive license with Ariel University and its team to develop new and novel treatment approaches to neurodegenerative diseases, that have become a terrible scourge, not only for those afflicted, but their caregivers as well. Our mission is to be able to be a leader in the race to cure these terrible diseases. The filing of this S-1 advances our corporate objectives. " said Jonah Meer, co- founder and chief executive officer of BioLabMart Inc.

“We’re very excited to be building a partnership between the University and BioLabMart said Larry Loev, CEO of Ariel Scientific Innovations, Ltd. “The ability to repair and regenerate neuronal damage carries tremendous potential towards alleviating suffering. Professor Danny Baranes, Head of the Department of Molecular Biology at Ariel University has developed a novel mechanism addressing many unmet medical needs. BioLabMart’s seasoned team makes it an ideal candidate to move this technology forward into the clinic and on the path to commercialization.”

AU is an accredited Israeli university located in the Israeli town of Ariel. AU has 26 departments offering various degrees. In 2014, AU initiated Ph.D. programs for Doctorate studies. It has a student population of approximately 14,000. The Molecular Biology Department offers a variety of laboratory courses in which students apply the theoretical knowledge they have acquired. To learn more, visit http://www.ariel.ac.il/en

The Company is a startup preclinical stage biotechnology company engaged in developing solutions to combat neuro-degenerative diseases and neuronal injuries. The Company is working to develop what it believes to be a novel stem cell system to repair and regenerate neuronal damage.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to the application of the net proceeds from the offering, BioLabMart’ s product development objectives, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. These are forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. BioLabMart does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise.

