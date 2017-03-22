EnterWorks Hires Cody Bateman, Accelerating Growth with Global Brands

MDM/PIM Expert Joins EnterWorks Team Cody brings extensive experience in enabling data-driven performance improvement at global companies

EnterWorks®, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, has recently hired Cody Bateman.

Bateman comes to EnterWorks with more than 25 years’ experience architecting and building complex data solutions. He is recognized as one of the founders of data warehousing and is now an industry influencer in the area of big data technologies. He has served more than 100 clients, many in the Fortune 50, in delivering a variety of data-intensive software solutions across 11 countries. His experience covers industries such as energy, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods and pharmaceutical. Most recently, Bateman was a Senior Director at Avanade.

“Cody brings extensive knowledge and experience in MDM and PIM and in enabling data-driven performance improvement at global companies, which is exactly what we need as we scale up our American operations and address global expansion,” said Rusty DiNicola, VP of Operations. “In addition, his experience with retailers and manufacturers lines up with our vertical focus for growth, thereby helping us to accelerate our market share gains in these verticals.”

In his new role, Bateman will be tasked with growing the overall internal and external delivery capacity of professional services in support of EnterWorks’ growing client base, offerings, and services partners.

Bateman holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Texas A&M and an MBA from Duke University. He currently resides in Texas but will be servicing clients both in the United States and abroad. The company will continue to add top talent to its team to help meet the changing needs of its growing customer base and geographic footprint.

About EnterWorks Holding Company (http://www.enterworks.com)

EnterWorks® master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. EnterWorks is highly ranked by analysts and used by industry leaders such as: HP Hood, US Foods, Orgill, W.B. Mason, Ariens, Guthy-Renker and Fender Musical Instruments.