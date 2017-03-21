Gullicksen Honored at Zephyr's Annual Top Producer Cocktail Party

Real estate agent Tim J. Gullicksen was honored as the No. 1 agent at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office March 3 at Zephyr Real Estate’s Top Producer Cocktail Party. Accepting the award is nothing new for Gullicksen, as this marks the sixth straight year he has been so honored. Gullicksen is also the No. 2 agent company-wide, closing 60 transactions in 2016 that totaled more than $70 million.

Gullicksen said he is looking forward to continuing to serve clients in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area with top services. He added that he’s hoping to maintain his status as one of Zephyr’s top agents throughout 2017 and beyond.

Gullicksen has worked for Zephyr for 10 of his 15 years in the real estate industry. During those years, he has helped countless first-time home buyers, as well as those looking to purchase the home of their dreams. His specialty his real estate services throughout San Francisco and Pacific Heights. Staying informed of real estate industry developments, Gullicksen brings an attention to detail like no other real estate agent does – from showing the property to every piece of paperwork involved in the transaction. This comes from his background as a teacher.

About the company:

Tim Gullicksen has been a top-producing real estate agent since he first entered into the business and takes great pride in managing every aspect of each transaction. After graduating from high school in the South Bay, Tim earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of California-Berkeley. He went on to earn his teaching credentials from JFK University in Orinda and taught kindergarten in the San Jose Unified School District. He brings an educational approach to real estate developed from that background and sees himself as a facilitator of property transactions. For more information, visit his website at http://www.timgullicksensf.com/.