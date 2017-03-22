SutiSoft Releases Updates to SutiHR Human Resource Management Solution

Some of the new features include:



Employees now have the option to upload supporting documents when requesting time off

HR administrators can generate detailed eSignature reports to view information such as documents viewed & not viewed or signed & not signed. These are also visible on the Documents and HR Admin dashboards.

HR administrators can define expiration dates for time off balance carry over.

Notifications are now displayed for 30 days unless completed.

HR Admin settings provide options to set custom or auto generated passwords.

Notifications are displayed on the recruitment dashboard when a requisition budget exceeds the approved budget amount.

Employee benefits summary report: HR Administrators can now view the employee’s enrolled plan along with the dependents assigned to those plans.

Interview panel members will receive notifications to provide interview feedback.

For more information, please visit http://www.sutihr.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft

Sutisoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at http://www.sutisoft.com.