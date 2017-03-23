Team Beltran Now Serves the SW Washington Area and Beyond

“The SW Washington market is expanding with a healthy momentum that we believe will continue with the terrific mortgage rates and the relocation trends that keep Oregon and Washington populations growing steadily,” said Jaimy Beltran.

Beltran Properties, a full service real estate firm in the Pacific Northwest, today announced that they have launched a new business initiative, “7 Pillars Network." This is a nationwide network of hand-selected real estate agents dedicated to our client’s success and to the Beltran commitment to excellent customer service. To launch this new enterprise we’re opening our third location in Vancouver, WA.

“The SW Washington market is expanding with a healthy momentum that we believe will continue with the terrific mortgage rates and the relocation trends that keep Oregon and Washington populations growing steadily,” said Jaimy Beltran.

"In today’s competitive real estate market, timing is everything! We plan to be ahead of the growth curve that will accompany Vancouver’s waterfront development plans. Our sister city’s historic waterfront will see new jobs, businesses, recreation, transportation and added housing to the 35 acres along the Columbia River,” continued Beltran.

Our 7 Pillars Network allows us to not only serve the area's current population, but now helps our local clients who may opt to purchase "across the river."

As skilled real estate professionals, our team has more than 50 years of combined experience. You can rely on us to give you fast and expert service to help you achieve your goals. We look forward to serving our SW Washington clients with this same level of expertise. Contact us regarding 7 Pillars Network and our new WA office location.

Whether you are buying, selling or investing in a home or land, we can help!

About Beltran Properties

Beltran Properties is a no-nonsense real estate team dedicated to helping our clients buy, sell, invest and dream about the endless possibilities in real estate. Our approach is always honest, up front and approachable, and our client’s long-term goals are our top priority. Find out more about what we offer our clients by visiting http://www.beltranproperties.com or http://www.7PillarsNetwork.com.

