Get Found Online This is an ideal package for a small business on a modest per month investment

ClickReady Marketing a leading SEO Marketing Agency in Atlanta launches new small business internet marketing package designed to give small business an edge in today’s competitive online marketplace. The new plan offers Keyword and Competitive Research, SEO Optimization, PPC Management using Wordstream Technology & Call Tracking, Press Releases, Blog Creation, Content Development, Structured Data Implementation and Voice Search Optimization. Also, added is what they refer to as SEO Launch which is a combination of task including page titles optimization, meta-description creation, H1, Alt Tag Optimization, Link Audits, and many more features. "This is an ideal package for a small business on a modest per month investment," adds Craig Lawson (President of ClickReady).

ClickReady Marketing is a mid-size agency that currently has about 100 clients. They also have a unique industry commitment of not taking on direct competitors of their clients as long as customer has a business relationship with CRM. "I feel this lets our clients know we are committed to their business best interest," adds Lawson.

The Atlanta SEO agency stays away from black hat business practices that are frowned upon by Google and other search engines. ClickReady Marketing only uses reliable and trusted measures to promote their clients such as using companies to partner with such as Yext, PRWEB, DudaMobile, Wordstream, Unbounce, Call Rail & SEMRush to mention a few.

If you would like to learn more about ClickReady Marketing; please visit our website by following the link: http://www.clickreadymarketing.com.