Keynote speakers will be 14 time Grammy Award winning Gospel Artist, Kirk Franklin...

The William L. Carter Foundation’s Community Leadership Luncheon will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Doubletree By Hilton Tarrytown, in Tarrytown, New York, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by going to the foundation’s website at http://wlc.foundation. Tickets are $100. The William L. Carter Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization. All proceeds will go to the William L. Carter Community Leadership Scholarship Fund and the Inspiration Program.

Keynote speakers will be 14 time Grammy Award winning Gospel Artist, Kirk Franklin, Meera Gandhi, CEO and Founder of the Giving Back Foundation and David J. Johns, former Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence of African Americans.

For nearly two decades now, Kirk Franklin has been a multi-platinum-selling purveyor of majestic fusions of gospel and contemporary music, and a mirror of Christian humanity boldly reflecting what one faith walking man can accomplish when he focuses on God and taps deep into the gifts He gives. Franklin is a pioneer in gap-bridging musicianship, uniting audiences across gospel, hip hop, pop, and R&B. His irresistible rhythms and rhapsodies have resulted in albums that consistently top both Billboard's Gospel and Christian charts, as well as ascend triumphantly into the top 10 of the R&B/Hip Hop charts. His unprecedented penetration into the mainstream has fortified him to also become a New York Times bestselling author for The Blueprint: A Plan for living Above Life's Storms (Gotham/Penguin). Franklin is also the host and executive producer of the gospel talent show "Sunday Best”, the highest-rated gospel program in BET network history now heading into its sixth season. To date, the trendsetter has garnered fourteen GRAMMY® Awards, 39 Stellar Awards, 16 Dove Awards (CCM), eight NAACP Image Awards, two BET Awards, an American Music Award, a Soul Train Award, and numerous other accolades.

Mrs. Gandhi is an international community leader, dedicated to solutions to human suffering and deprivation around the globe. The mission of The Giving Back Foundation is to uplift and empower young women and children by supporting carefully selected organizations throughout the world by implementing three platforms. The first is to empower through transformative education. The second is to be a platform for dialogue and debate and the third is to spread mindfulness and happiness.

Mr. Johns is passionate about children—specifically about ensuring that all children receive the cognitive, social and emotional support needed to excel. David is an adjunct professor at American University in Washington, DC. He most recently served as the executive director of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans and was appointed to lead the Initiative by President Barack H. Obama. The Initiative works across federal agencies and with partners and communities nationwide to produce a more effective continuum of education programs for African American students. Under his leadership, the Initiative studied the experiences of students—leveraged a partnership with Johnson Publishing Company—Ebony Magazine—to produce a series of Summits (AfAmEdSummits) at college campuses throughout the country where the only experts who sat in front of the White House seal were students, as young as elementary school.

The event will honor Chris Jean, New York Knicks Director of Basketball Fan Experiences & Events, Dr. Jim Bostick, Executive Director of the Nepperhan Community Center, Inc.(NCC), Ken Jones, Greenburgh Town Councilman, and Lisa Watson, Elmsford School District Media Specialist, as well as the William L. Carter Foundation Inspiration Program mentors.

The event, which is purposed to raise money for the William L. Carter Community Leadership Scholarships which the foundation initiated at its inaugural reception in 2016, and also to help support the foundation’s Inspiration Program which encompasses a mentoring program, free Jazz clinic, financial literacy program, as well as other programs to support and educate the youth of the Greenburgh community. The primary focus of the mentoring program, in partnership with the New York State Mentoring Program, is to prepare children and teens of the Greenburgh community for college and career and to provide them with knowledge of their culture through the arts. Through weekly meetings, through weekly meetings the students are provided with college preparatory workshops, job-training/preparation, and life-skills seminars. The Jazz Clinic began in July of 2016 and students from all backgrounds had the opportunity to work with local Jazz great Kenny Lee learning and experiencing Jazz music. The clinic ended with a concert where the children performed for their families and the community.

It will be an afternoon filled with great speakers, music, and dance.