Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of visual test and inspection systems for display devices and illuminated components, announces that it will exhibit and present solutions for automotive display testing at the 2nd annual Automotive Visual and Display Technologies event taking place on April 10-12, 2017, at the Sheraton Hotel Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Radiant Automotive Business Leader, Matt Scholz, will present an overview of display measurement techniques in "Visual Display Inspection: Delivering the Optimal Customer Experience,” scheduled from 3:00-3:40 PM on Conference Day One, Monday, April 10.

Defect detection for in-vehicle displays faces a unique set of challenges. Variations in light, color, and contrast must be controlled to enable displays to clearly and accurately convey critical safety, environmental, and operational information to drivers and passengers. Now embedded in all areas of the vehicle from dashboards to windshields to mirrors, automotive displays must maintain viewing performance under a range of ambient lighting conditions (from day to night, in any weather), and at a range of viewing angles. Displays must also withstand harsh environmental conditions, including extreme vibrations and fluctuating temperatures. Detection of subtle flaws, which could worsen as a result of these factors, is critical to ensuring a high-quality display that performs as expected throughout the life of the vehicle and reinforces positive brand perception.

“As the market leader in consumer electronic display testing, Radiant has extensive expertise measuring light, color, and viewing angle performance for some of the most high-value devices, which we extend to automotive inspection,” says Scholz. “Given the unique conditions that automotive displays must endure, we place special emphasis on the need for long-term quality. Radiant offers the most advanced optics in image-based colorimetry, which enable us to detect pixel and sub-pixel flaws to ensure the absolute quality of displays even beyond the perception of the human eye. This means that an OEM’s brand perception will not be impacted by poor display performance, even years into the future.”

In addition to his presentation, Scholz and other Radiant product experts will host a booth at the Automotive Visual and Display Technologies event April 10-11 to exhibit Radiant’s ProMetric® Y Imaging Photometer and TrueTest™ Software in a live display test demonstration. Attendees are invited to view the demonstration and discuss display measurement with Radiant from its booth located in the event networking area.

For information or to register for Automotive Visual and Display Technologies USA, visit automotive-display-usa.iqpc.de. Learn more about Radiant Vision Systems at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant’s legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for display systems, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in China and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta’s Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.