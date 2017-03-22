Dr. Gwynne Bragdon Joins Surgical Team at University Orthopedics

Dr. Gwynne Bragdon

University Orthopedics (UOI) today announced the addition of Dr. Gwynne Bragdon to its Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Division of Hand, Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery at Newport Hospital. Dr. Bragdon specializes in hand, upper extremity and orthopedic surgery. She is board-certified in both Orthopedics and Hand Surgery.

As the leader of comprehensive orthopedic care in the region, UOI is committed to providing enhanced outcomes for all patients experiencing acute and chronic pain and injury. The addition of Dr. Bragdon will serve to expand the University Orthopedics’ Hand Surgery division, ensuring that all patients with hand and upper extremity injuries receive the most specialized care available.

Dr. Bragdon is now a member of the Orthopedic Hand, Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery Division of the Department of Orthopedics at Newport Hospital. She specializes in the care of patients with injuries to the upper extremity including fractures of the hand, forearm and elbow fractures, arthritis, tendonitis, and peripheral nerve injuries, and nerve compression problems. Dr. Bragdon did her Orthopaedic training at the University of Rochester, and completed a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at Brown University. Dr. Bragdon has practiced orthopedic surgery and hand surgery in Pittsburgh at both Level 1 trauma centers and community hospitals from 2008-2016. She is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, as well as the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Bragdon has joined our upper extremity orthopedic surgical team” said Edward Akelman, M.D., president of University Orthopedics. “She is an extremely experienced orthopedic surgeon, skilled in the latest orthopedic surgical procedures. Dr. Bragdon shares our commitment to superior care and we are pleased to expand the division for our patients.”

Dr. Bragdon resides in Barrington, RI with her husband, Dr. Andrew Evans, a trauma surgeon at University Orthopedics, and their two children.

About University Orthopedics:

University Orthopedics, with clinic locations in Providence, Middletown, East Greenwich and Barrington, is a regional Center for Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, with specialties in back and neck pain, joint pain, sports medicine problems, shoulder conditions, pediatric orthopedics, musculoskeletal tumors, hand and wrist problems, hip and knee conditions, trauma, and foot and ankle injuries. UOI includes more than 30 board-certified orthopedic surgeons. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who teach medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship subspecialty surgeons. University Orthopedics leads the way with Basic and Clinical orthopedic research on the latest advances in orthopedic surgery and injury prevention.

For more information, visit http://www.universityorthopedics.com. Appointments can be made through our central scheduling service at 401-457-1500.