Animatron Unveils Beta of New Social Video Maker

Animatron, a video and animation software company, today announced the beta release of Animatron Wave at the Social Media Marketing World 2017 conference in San Diego, CA. Wave is a new social video maker for creating short promotional videos and ads that can be instantly resized to fit popular social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

With video progressively dominating social media feeds, marketers fully acknowledge the power of social video marketing in overall content strategy. However, video production used to be time-consuming and required marketing professionals to spend hours on creating a 30-second video, or use cumbersome and expensive graphic design software. The new Animatron Wave allows social media marketers to fully embrace the power of video by turning the process of video creation into a quick and effortless experience.

“The explosive growth of social video dictates demand for tools that can help social media marketers instantly create and publish video posts and ads,” said Dmitry Skavish, CEO at Animatron. “By releasing Animatron Wave, we want to address this need and give marketers peace of mind that they can create unique high-quality video content for social media channels in a matter of minutes and literally with just a few clicks.”

Key features of Animatron Wave include:



Videos can be instantly resized for desktop, square, or mobile format to fit different social platforms and maximize social media outreach.

Importing opportunities allow uploading one’s own media files to create tailored brand-related videos.

An extensive library of over 2.5 million video and audio clips is easily accessible when home-grown media files are unavailable or too expensive to produce.

Stylish fonts and elegant text effects instantly grab viewer’s attention. Text on video automatically fits any selected format when the video is adjusted for desktop, square, or mobile.

Wave allows adding a few branding assets on a video to increase brand awareness and reinforce marketing message.

Instant video preview improves user experience and saves time.

Ready-to-use templates have already been set up to streamline the creative process.

Animatron also announced that it changes the name of its animation product to Animatron Studio. The naming framework helps better describe functionality of the product and aligns the company and products in a single brand name. The strategic step marks Animatron’s expansion into a two-product company that offers targeted solutions for businesses, agencies, and individuals.

The beta of Animatron Wave is now available for everyone on the Animatron website. For more information about plans, pricing, and discounts, please visit: https://www.animatron.com/wave/pricing.

Animatron is showcasing the beta at Social Media Marketing World 2017 in San Diego from March 22-24, 2017. Visit us at the booth in the Networking Plaza or email us at marketing(at)animatron(dot)com.

About Animatron

Animatron is a video and animation software development company that enables businesses and individuals to create high-quality visual content with its online video making tools. The company emerged as a result of an animation project assigned to the founder’s 10-year-old daughter. Now, a few years later, Animatron addresses the video marketing needs with Animatron Wave and Animatron Studio - products designed to create tailor-made videos with just a few clicks.

Founded in 2011, Animatron is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more about Animatron at https://www.animatron.com.