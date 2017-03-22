EpicGear, the leading brand in professional gaming peripherals, today announced the latest innovation the MORPHA X RGB Fully Modular Gaming Mouse. Designed and based on feedback from the gaming enthusiast and community, MORPHA X RGB Fully Modular Gaming Mouse implements MSC™ (Modular-Sensor-Cartridge) for easy switching laser and optical sensor, as well as MSS™ (Modular-Switch-Structure) which enables the swapping of switches with different click resistance. MORPHA X, the flagship RGB modular gaming mouse redefines modular gaming mouse and further expands EpicGear’s range of gaming peripherals.

MSC™ (Modular-Sensor-Cartridge) and MSS™ (Modular-Switch-Structure)

Designed with MSC™ (Modular-Sensor-Cartridge), MORPHA X allows easy switching between optical and laser sensors. Using the included Modular Senor Cartridges, the MORPHA X equipped with an 8,200 DPI laser sensor and the latest 12,000 DPI IR LED sensor for improved accuracy and precision targeting, gamers can choose the sensor which is right for their game and handle any situation.

Gamers with specific preferences on micro-switches will be impressed with the MSS™ (Modular-Switch-Structure) which allows the swapping of micro-switches including, EG Purple – Pro, Omron 50 million click lifespan and EG Orange - Medium, Omron 20 million click lifespan each with a different click resistance.

Co-developed by pro gamers, every line and curve of the symmetrically shaped, right-handed MORPHA X, is designed for superior support providing a perfectly balanced grip. The separated button-cover design provides absolute clicking precision and feedback, while the adjustable weight system provides hassle-free flexibility and adjustment of the MORPHA X to the preferred weight and balance. A total of 20g across four 5g pieces can be placed in the four internal slots.

MORPHA X also incorporates RGB customizable lighting color and brightness to match each gamer’s style, system or environment. Away-From-Mouse (AFM) Ambient Lighting is a programmable feature via GUI software. All lights start to glow in RGB radiance when being left stationary for 20 seconds. All lights will resume normal when movement is detected. MORPHA X can be tuned using the dedicated GUI software. Angle-snapping, lift-off distance, button assignment, DPI, profiles, and USB report rate, just to name a few. MORPHA X also offers detachable mouse shells with grey and white schemes.

MORPHA X RGB Modular Gaming Mouse Specifications



MSC™ (Modular-Sensor-Cartridge): 12,000 DPI IR LED sensor cartridge and 8,200 DPI laser sensor cartridge

MSS™(Modular-Switch-Structure): EG Purple – Pro, Omron 50 million click lifespan and EG Orange - Medium, Omron 20 million click lifespan.

Adjustable lift-off distance with auto-calibration feature

Adjustable angle-snapping

Customizable RGB LED colors

On-the-fly sensitivity change

Adjustable report rate: 125~1000Hz

Optical sensor cartridge: Up to 250ips tracking speed & 50G acceleration

Laser sensor cartridge: Up to 150ips tracking speed & 30G acceleration

AFM Ambient Lighting mode

Lock-down function

7 longevity buttons with 6 programmable

5 gaming profiles with dedicated LED color assignment

Ultra-swift big-size PTFE mouse feet

1.8 meter X-braided cable with gold plated USB connector

Approx. dimensions: 4.98inch(L) x 2.62inch(W) x 1.57inch(H) / 126.5mm(L) x 66.5mm(W) x 40mm(H)

Approx. weight: 3.27 oz / 92.6g excluding sensors, cable & weights

Adjustable weight & balance system: 5g x 4 weights, 20g in total / 0.177 oz x 4 weights. 0.70 oz in total.

Availability and Pricing

MSRP: $ 129.99 at Amazon and Newegg.

For more information about the EpicGear MORPHA X RGB Fully Modular Gaming Mouse, please visit https://www.epicgear.com/en/products/mice/morpha-x

Images: https://goo.gl/2yqeHq

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciy47EYbnzY

About EpicGear

EpicGear, a brand of GeIL (Golden Emperor International Ltd.) is a professional gaming peripheral brand determined to design and produce the ultimate gaming gear for gamers to perform at their best and dominating the opponents. EpicGear is comprised of an elite team of members from different walks of life, but all share one thing in common – the passion for gaming.

“Equip to dominate” is the motto that EpicGear lives by - gaming life with style, an epic style! More EpicGear product availabilities in the U.S. : Amazon, Newegg, and MicroCenter

