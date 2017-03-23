Cellular Sales Expands Atlanta-area Presence with New Roswell Store

Cellular Sales' new store in Roswell is the company's 32nd Georgia location We have been very successful in both Georgia and metro Atlanta, and that has allowed us to expand to more places, like Roswell.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, has increased its store count in metro Atlanta with the opening of its newest location in Roswell.

The new store, located at 680 Holcomb Bridge Road, opened Feb. 28. The Roswell location represents the company’s 32nd location in Georgia, with stores all across the state. The company already operates several stores in Greater Atlanta, with locations in Sandy Springs, Marietta and Lilburn, among others.

“We have been very successful in both Georgia and metro Atlanta, and that has allowed us to expand to more places, like Roswell,” said Regional Director Jonathan Perkins. “We’re excited about opening this location so we can better serve our customers living in Fulton County.”

Cellular Sales has been rapidly expanding its national footprint. Last year, the company opened stores in California, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho and Arkansas for the first time, broadening its reach to more than 600 stores in 34 states. This rapid growth has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, which has named Cellular Sales to its Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years.

“We’re all about providing convenience and expertise to our customers,” Regional Director Jason Myers said. “This new store in Roswell brings our expert wireless knowledge and exemplary customer service closer to those who live in this part of Fulton County.”

Cellular Sales is looking for motivated sales professionals who possess a passion for customer service to staff its Roswell store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Roswell may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Marnita Zander at Marnita.Zander(at)cellularsales.com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates over 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.