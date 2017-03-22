Tindall Wins 2016 Virginia Chapter ACI Award for Stone Brewery

Tindall's award-winning project, Stone Brewery We look forward to a future of further innovation and creativity utilizing precast concrete.

Tindall Corporation is honored to be recognized as the Virginia ACI (American Concrete Institute) 2016 award winner for Stone Brewery. Located in Richmond, Virginia, Stone Brewery is a 220,000-square foot facility that produces 600,000 barrels of craft beer per year. By using precast panel construction for the exterior walls, the team was able to erect the steel and place the 79,000-square feet of Insulated Precast Cladding Panels around the entire 216,000-square foot building in less than 4 weeks.

“We worked quickly and diligently to complete the design and construction on time,” said Greg Force, President and COO of Tindall Corporation. "Stone Brewery is just one example of what Tindall is capable of creating with high-quality precast. We look forward to a future of further innovation and creativity utilizing precast concrete and thank the Virginia ACI Chapter panel of judges for this recognition.”

Stone Brewery is located in the heart of Richmond, Virginia. The building architecture brings a mix of raw industrial and modern style that maintains the roots of the Richmond Tobacco Warehouse and is consistent with Stone’s culture. The exposed steel, reclaimed wood and stained concrete finish is a testament to the natural surroundings.

The ACI Virginia Chapter has served its local concrete community for 29 years. The chapter is the local sponsoring group for concrete strength testing, concrete aggregates testing, and Flatwork Finisher Certifications. In addition to locally produced programs, the chapter also sponsors ACI International Technical Seminars in the state.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Tindall Corporation is one of North America’s largest precast concrete companies with five locations providing design, manufacture, and installation of precast prestressed concrete structural systems, architectural cladding systems, and underground utility structures. In 2015, Tindall ranked 5th in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top 20 Specialty Concrete Contractors in the United States list and 77th overall in ENR’s Top 600 Specialty Contractors list. Learn more about Tindall Corporation and connect with us on Facebook @TindallCorp, LinkedIn @TindallCorporation, Twitter @TindallPrecast and Instagram @tindall.corporation.