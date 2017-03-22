With Influence Health’s digital marketing platform, we can track patients through their buyer’s journey, gauge the effectiveness of different campaign strategies and, most importantly, precisely measure our ROI.

Influence Health, the healthcare industry’s leading consumer experience solution provider, today announced that its digital marketing solutions have enabled Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) to achieve a 4:1 return on their marketing investment in 24 months.

Recognizing the value of a digital marketing approach, the 206-bed pediatric teaching hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, partnered with Influence Health to increase awareness and discover right-fit candidates for its pioneering Nuss Procedure – a minimally invasive approach to correcting pectus excavatum, a rare pediatric chest wall deformity. After two years of working with Influence Health, the hospital has successfully surpassed its original goal for booking procedures through the campaign by 275 percent.

“With Influence Health’s digital marketing platform, we can track patients through their buyer’s journey, gauge the effectiveness of different campaign strategies and, most importantly, precisely measure our ROI,” said Ridgely Ingersoll, director of marketing and public relations at CHKD.

On March 29 at 1 p.m. CDT, healthcare marketers are invited to join Influence Health and CHKD for a free webinar, "Click, Click, Boom," which will dive deeper into the hospital’s digital marketing accomplishments and uncover strategies that other healthcare systems can deploy to achieve the same success.

“Today’s healthcare marketers are feeling increased pressure to prove ROI more than ever before,” said Kyra Hagan, senior vice president and general manager of marketing and communications at Influence Health. “Their media spend is measured, carefully scrutinized, and expected to deliver maximum effectiveness. ‘Click, Click, Boom’ showcases real client success and demonstrates to all healthcare systems that, with the proper solutions, they can also achieve these results.”

Providers can register for “Click, Click, Boom” here. For more information about Influence Health’s entire suite of healthcare marketing solutions, visit InfluenceHealth.com or follow @InfluenceHlth on Twitter.

###

About Influence Health

Influence Health provides the healthcare industry’s most comprehensive suite of healthcare consumer experience solutions. The Influence Health platform enables provider organizations to positively influence consumer decision making and health behaviors well beyond the physical care setting through personalized and interactive multi-channel engagement. Since 1996, the Birmingham, Ala. based company has helped more than 1,100 provider organizations positively influence consumer relationships in a way that is transformative to financial and quality outcomes. For more information visit InfluenceHealth.com.