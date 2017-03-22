Tina Howe, Women of Influence President's Award WInner She possessed a talent for business and finance, but also immediately had ideas to generate ways to build the “Bill Howe” brand.

The Bill Howe Family of Companies began as a small one man plumbing company in San Diego in 1980. Bill Howe focused on quality services at affordable rates in the beach area where he was located. As Bill Howe grew his company, he began expanding in service areas and services. After 37 years, the Bill Howe Family of Companies’ comprises three divisions: plumbing, heating & air conditioning, restoration & flood remediation. In 2016, they were voted the best San Diego plumber, heating & air company, and contractor.

Tina Howe joined Bill Howe in 1983 as a customer service representative and dispatcher. “I quickly realized the value Tina brought to my small company,” said Bill Howe, President Bill Howe Family of Companies’. “She possessed a talent for business and finance, but also immediately had ideas to generate ways to build the “Bill Howe” brand and expand the business.” Tina has been a driving force for the past 37 years, going from one employee to 160, one division to three divisions: Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Restoration & Flood.

Connected Women of Influence was founded by Michelle Bergquist and Jaimee Pittman to create an organization advocating the advancement of women in business. Their mission is to build a strong professional community fostering growth, support and collaboration through the development of professional relationships, alliances and partnerships of women owners, executives and professionals.

The 2017 Women of Influence Award Ceremony was held on March 15th at the San Diego Hilton, Mission Valley. There were ten categories, and Tina Howe was nominated for the President’s Award. The President’s award recognizes a CEO, President, or owner who has demonstrated success, growth and achievement in their business enterprise. Tina Howe was the winner for the President’s award category.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the Connected Women of Influence,” said Tina Howe. “Our success for the past 37 years is due to a team of talented individuals, and I am so proud to lead our company’s growth.” In addition to solidifying the Bill Howe brand and dedication to retaining their mission and core values, the Bill Howe Way, Tina Howe has been instrumental in creating employee retention policies that not only attracted some of the best individuals in the industry, but have retained those employees, some of which have recently celebrated a 20, 25, and 30-year anniversary. 43 percent of employees have been with the company 5+ years.

For more information about the Bill Howe plumbing in San Diego, or other services offered, http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

