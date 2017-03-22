Ability Commerce, a prominent software and service solutions provider for the direct commerce industry, today announced that Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs, an ecommerce, catalog, retail, and wholesale company, has chosen Ability SmartSite Ecommerce Platform and Ability CCS Order Management Platform (OMS) to replace their current solutions.

Fabulous-Furs was in need of robust and customizable solutions to effectively replace their front and back end systems stagnating their growth and profitability. They selected Ability as their direct commerce partner because of their innovative products, expertise and vast understanding of the industry. The company will migrate to Ability’s Ecommerce platform and their cloud based OMS platform later this spring.

“We look forward to our growing partnership with Ability Commerce for implementation of Ability’s Order Management & Ecommerce Solutions,” said Lauri Sullivan, COO and CFO of Fabulous-Furs. “After a significant vetting process, it was clear to us that Ability has the best solution and is a perfect partner match to achieve our strategic goals.”

“We are thrilled that Fabulous-Furs has made a strategic decision to move to the cloud with Ability’s direct commerce integrated technologies,” said Diane Buzzeo, President and Founder of Ability Commerce. “Ability’s experience with Ecometry technology and associated migrations will provide for a seamless transition for Fabulous-Furs, an accomplished multi-channel retailer and leader in the fashion apparel segment.”

About Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs

Since its humble beginnings in 1989, Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs has quickly grown into a leading presence in the faux fur fashion industry. Based out of Covington, KY, the multi-channel company operates through catalog, online, retail, and wholesale. Their expansive product line is sold in boutiques, hotels, casinos, and prominent retail chains throughout the United States. For more information about Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs, visit their website at fabulousfurs.com/

About Ability Commerce

For more than 20 years, Ability Commerce has helped ecommerce and catalog companies achieve success. By combining the user experience of seasoned professionals with best practices, the company provides customers scalable, flexible and affordable software and services to facilitate their success, and more importantly their growth. Ability Commerce delivers direct commerce retailers cutting edge Ecommerce and Order Management platforms and development, marketing and consultant services. The company was recently named to the Internet Retailer’s 2017 Leading Vendors of the Top 1,000 E-Retailers. For more information about Ability Commerce, visit http://www.abilitycommerce.com.