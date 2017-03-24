"In our industry, there’s never been anything like it. Based on our proven cellular PVC technology, the Canvas Series gives builders a straight, true, knot-free material, in uniform lengths, every single time," says Versatex vice president, Rick Kapres.

The new Canvas Series from Versatex combines the beauty of black cherry, walnut, or tropical macore with the technical advantages of premium PVC exterior trim.

“Our stable, maintenance-free PVC systems have set the standard for high-end custom home exteriors,” says Versatex vice president of sales Rick Kapres. “In one special niche, however — porch ceilings — some builders and clients still opt for luxury woods with deep, dark finishes for a warm contrast with the surrounding millwork.

“Hardwoods need maintenance. They can check, split or crack. And installation can be a pain. We knew there had to be a better way.”

Now, after three years of R&D, he says, “The Versatex team is launching the Canvas Series for that luxurious look and feel without the maintenance. In our industry, there’s never been anything like it. Based on our proven cellular PVC technology, the Canvas Series gives builders a straight, true, knot-free material, in uniform lengths, every single time.”

The initial Canvas Series release conforms to the familiar Versatex WP4 T&G profile, with durable black cherry-, walnut- or macore-patterned woodgrain laminates permanently bonded to moisture-resistant, time-tested cellular PVC.

Installation, Mr. Kapres says, is trouble-free. “The nominal 1x6 WP4 profile (actual thickness, a full ¾") comes in 18' lengths that can span up to 24" on center. The matching 4" crown moulding is sold in 16' lengths, and the system includes a color-matched touchup kit for use on butt joints or fastener marks.”

Engineered for ceilings and other situations with minimal UV exposure, he says, the Canvas Series is ideal for wainscoting and other interior applications where moisture resistance is critical. Feedback from more than 120 builders, dealers and distributors determined Versatex’s selection of wood tones.

Previewed at the 2017 NAHB International Builders' Show, the Canvas Series is available through Versatex Building Products distributors nationwide. Contractors, distributors and lumberyard operators can learn more from regional Versatex Building Products representatives, or from Mr. Kapres at 724-857-1111 or rkapres(at)versatex(dot)com.

