The test platform incorporates the highest-performance equipment available for generating, transmitting, receiving and analyzing coherent optical signals. Coherent Solutions’ IQTransmitter with 40GHz of bandwidth and the best in class, format independent, autobias controller (ABC). Teledyne LeCroy’s 65GHz LabMaster 10-65Zi-A high-bandwidth real-time oscilloscope combines with the 70GHz IQS70 coherent optical receiver and Optical-LinQ integrated OMA software to accurately characterize the modulated optical signal.

“Being able to generate a high-quality 64QAM signal at rates as high as 56GBaud using commercially available instruments sets a new gold standard for test and measurement,” said Andy Stevens, CEO of Coherent Solutions.

Coherent Solutions’ IQTransmitter offers an unparalleled 40GHz of RF bandwidth and incorporates it’s 2nd generation modulator Automatic Bias Control (ABC) circuitry, which provides fully pattern-independent bias control. This is a critical capability for the investigation of higher-order modulation formats such as 64QAM. The 40GHz IQTransmitter provides research, development, and production environments with a stable, coherently modulated optical signal for component and system characterization. The automatic bias control is also available in a separate benchtop instrument, the IQABC, which is ideal for use with Lithium Niobate, Indium Phosphide and silicon modulators.

Teledyne LeCroy’s Optical Modulation Analysis solution provides the industry’s best performance by combining the highest bandwidth with the most flexible analysis. The 70GHz bandwidth IQS70 Coherent Optical Receiver integrates seamlessly with the world-leading LabMaster 10Zi-A oscilloscope and OpticalLinQ software, delivering the most complete optical modulation analysis package. “Consistent technology leadership means Teledyne LeCroy oscilloscopes have become crucial tools for those pushing the boundaries of optical communications technology,” said Patrick Connally, Product Manager for high-performance oscilloscopes at Teledyne LeCroy. “This demonstration represents a critical next step in OMA capability as the market moves to high-baud rate, high-modulation order communications.”

The joint demonstration will be on display at the Coherent Solutions booth #3247.

