QOS Consulting (QOS), a consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations improve the performance of their applications and people through the design and implementation of innovative cloud and network solutions, announced today that QOS’ Co-Founder and EVP of Client Solutions, Frank Cittadino, will be speaking during Channel Partners Conference and Expo. The session, “When Networks Go Virtual” will be held from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m., April 11, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Channel Partners Conference and Expo is the leading networking event for the technology services community. Specifically targeted at agents, VARs and MSPs, integrators and services providers, Channel Partners provides a venue for the channel to come together to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping the industry.

In this “Next-Gen Tech Education Track” Frank, along with other panelists from Verizon and analyst firm Ovum, will share their expertise of virtual network services (VNS). With the promise of fast fulfillment and recurring revenue, they will discuss virtual network functions (NVFs) and explain why network functions virtualization (NFV) is a natural move for those selling digital services.

“There are many benefits of network virtualization from reduced capital and operating expenditures to accelerated time to market and greater flexibility and agility,” says Frank. “Changing business requirements and new market opportunities require companies to be able to seize opportunities and scale as needed. The evolution of virtual network services allows businesses to address market changes and be more agile.”

About QOS Consulting

For more than a decade, QOS Consulting has been helping organizations enable change and enhance performance. Focused on educating clients about innovative and emerging technology solutions, and how those solutions can enable companies to be more productive and agile, QOS is a leader in innovative cloud and network solutions. Working with businesses in all industries to advise, guide, migrate and implement complex services, they have managed over 2,500 complex projects. For more information, visit http://www.qos-consulting.com.

