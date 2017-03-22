These strategies are built on core fundamental concepts and managed through a disciplined, rules-based process crafted by Alpha Quant over the past 10 years.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (“American Beacon”), a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets, launched today the American Beacon Alpha Quant Equity Mutual Funds, a set of four strategies that implement the quantitative approach of Alpha Quant Advisors, LLC (“Alpha Quant”) to investing in U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks.

Each of the Funds will be managed pursuant to Alpha Quant’s fundamentally based, systematic process. On a quarterly basis, this process evaluates each portfolio holding for relative attractiveness based on the sub-advisor’s criteria, including profitability, free-cash-flow yield, debt leverage and valuation. If a portfolio holding no longer meets the sub-advisor’s criteria, it is sold and the proceeds reinvested in a new holding. This is done to maintain the portfolio’s focus on those stocks most reflective of the sub-advisor’s targeted fundamental characteristics.

“These strategies are built on core fundamental concepts and managed through a disciplined, rules-based process crafted by Alpha Quant over the past 10 years,” Gene L. Needles, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of American Beacon, said. “These funds are a strong complement to our existing product lineup and provide a flexible range of options to meet the distinct requirements of our clients.”

Fund Name, Fund Symbols, Investment Objective & Strategy

American Beacon Alpha Quant Core Fund

Institutional: AQCIX

Investor: AQCPX

Y: AQCYX



Long-term capital appreciation

Blends growth and value stocks

American Beacon Alpha Quant Dividend Fund

Institutional: AQDIX

Investor: AQDPX

Y: AQDYX



Long-term capital appreciation

Will invest in U.S. common stocks and real estate investment trusts(“REITs”)

American Beacon Alpha Quant Quality Fund

Institutional: AQQIX

Investor: AQQPX

Y: AQQYX



Long-term capital appreciation

Consists of stocks that display strong fundamentals and reasonable valuations

American Beacon Alpha Quant Value Fund

Institutional: AQVVX

Investor: AQVPX

Y: AQVYX



Long-term capital appreciation

Will invest in U.S. common stocks

About American Beacon Advisors

Established in 1986, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. is a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets. American Beacon Advisors serves defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, corporations and other institutional investors, as well as retail clients. The firm also provides corporate cash management and fixed-income separate account management.

American Beacon Advisors manages the American Beacon Funds, a series of competitively priced mutual funds. The Funds employ a “manager of managers” investment style and currently include international and domestic equity, alternative investments, fixed-income and money market funds. As of December 31, 2016, American Beacon Advisors had $53.9 billion in assets under management. For more information, go to http://www.americanbeaconadvisors.com or follow on Twitter via @AmBeacon.

About Alpha Quant Advisors, LLC

Alpha Quant Advisors, LLC , a registered investment advisory firm founded in September 2011, provides innovative investment solutions to institutional and individual clients. Alpha Quant offers three proprietary products: equity strategies, strategy indexes and multi-asset portfolios. Employing a fundamentally driven quantitative investment process, Alpha Quant designs active strategies intended to deliver above-market performance. Alpha Quant has been an independent affiliate of American Beacon Advisors, Inc., since October 2016.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and additional information regarding the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, call 800.967.9009 or visit americanbeaconfunds.com. The prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Important Information: All investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Investing in value stocks may limit downside risk over time; however, the Funds may produce more modest gains than riskier stock funds as a trade-off for this potentially lower risk. Investing in medium-capitalization stocks may involve greater volatility and lower liquidity than lager company stocks. The Funds are also subject to the following risks: American Beacon Alpha Quant Core Fund – growth stocks; American Beacon Alpha Quant Dividend Fund – dividend-paying stocks, growth stocks, non-diversification; American Beacon Alpha Quant Quality Fund – growth stocks, non-diversification; American Beacon Alpha Quant Value Fund – non-diversification. Growth stocks typically are more volatile than value stocks; however, value stocks have a lower expected growth rate in earnings and sales. Investing in dividend-paying stocks may result in less earnings growth or capital appreciation than investing in non-dividend paying stocks. Because the Funds may invest in fewer issuers than a more diversified portfolio, the fluctuating value of a single holding may have a greater effect on the value of the Funds. Please see the prospectus for a complete discussion of the Funds’ risks. There can be no assurances that the investment objectives of the Funds will be met.

American Beacon is a registered service mark of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

American Beacon Funds, American Beacon Alpha Quant Core Fund, American Beacon Alpha Quant Dividend Fund, American Beacon Alpha Quant Quality Fund and American Beacon Alpha Quant Value Fund are service marks of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.

