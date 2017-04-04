Over the past year, Professional Physical Therapy has grown its Hand and Occupational Therapy program to become the largest in the Tri-State area. We needed to raise the bar even higher and give our communities access to enhanced and expanded services. Partnering with Professional Physical Therapy was the perfect solution.

Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical and hand therapy rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, announces today the acquisition of Accelerated Hand Therapy and Rehabilitation, gaining six new occupational and hand specialty clinics in Parsippany, Hackensack, Somerset, Morristown, Union, and West Orange, New Jersey.

Over the past year, Professional Physical Therapy has grown its Hand and Occupational Therapy program to become the largest in the Tri-State area. They have added four of the most renowned Occupational and Hand Therapists in the Northeast to their team, including Rob Wilutis, Harsheen Pasricha, Richard Scalise, and now Mariann Moran.The combined team of expert Hand and Occupational Therapists provides patients with hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and cervical spine injuries, the highest level of care.

Mariann Moran, Owner of Accelerated Hand Therapy and Rehabilitation states, “After 23 years in business, working with thousands of patients in North and Central New Jersey each year, and recognizing the continuous need for Hand, Occupational, and Physical Therapy services, the next step quickly became very clear. We needed to raise the bar even higher and give our communities access to enhanced and expanded services. Partnering with Professional Physical Therapy was the perfect solution, as we we’ve merged the expertise of Accelerated’s 16 hand therapists with the experience, knowledge, reputation and dedication of Professional’s physical and hand therapists. Our patients not only have access to additional Hand and Occupational Therapy locations, but they can now receive Physical and Hand Therapy services from 116 clinics in the Tri-State area, including 45 clinics throughout New Jersey.”

Jeff De Bellis, Professional’s Vice President of Clinical Operations adds, “The acquisition of Accelerated Hand Therapy and Rehabilitation has taken our rapidly growing Hand and Occupational Therapy program to the next level. Our patients with hand and upper extremity injuries will continue to benefit from the knowledge, training and expertise of our combined team of Hand Therapists, now at even more locations. With such a high demand for this niche specialty, I’m proud that we are able to provide the North and Central New Jersey communities access to specialized Hand Therapy treatment from 16 locations.”

“I am pleased to welcome this new team of Hand and Occupational Therapists to our organization, and I am excited about their contribution to the growth of our program. We remain committed to growing this program through the continued recruitment of recognized therapists, partnerships with top hand practices, and development of new clinics. We strive to continue to offer solutions to our patients, in an area that we believe many communities are under-served. I look forward to working with the Accelerated Hand Therapy team as an integral part of our five-star program, which includes first-class Continuing Education and mentorship opportunities for our therapists, constant communication with our patients, and close relationships with top hand surgeons,” adds Rob Wilutis, Director of Occupational and Hand Therapy at Professional Physical Therapy.

Professional Physical Therapy now operates clinics throughout New Jersey in Bergen, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties. Of the 45 New Jersey locations, 29 provide physical therapy only, 6 clinics provide hand and occupational therapy only, and 10 are full-service clinics, offering physical, hand, and occupational therapy. For more information and a list of all of Professional Physical Therapy’s locations, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL PHYSICAL THERAPY

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey and Connecticut. Professional is an award-winning organization, most recently honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, and selected based on clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 116 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 12 located within Equinox Fitness Centers, five located in Blink Fitness facilities, one located in a STACK Sports Performance Center, one inside a Golf & Fitness Academy, one inside Chatham Club, one inside Strive Fitness, and 95 standalone.

The company’s outpatient physical therapy centers provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with orthopedic and sports injuries and other medical conditions. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as four fitness centers in Stamford, Wilton, Southport, CT, and Copiague, NY. http://www.professionalpt.com