Construction Business Owner, the leading business management magazine for contractors, is pleased to announce a free webinar presented in partnership with Procore.

The live, online event, "Validation of Construction Data," will take place May 4, 2017, at 1 p.m. EST. Registration is free at http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/webinars.

“Data” is the four-letter word everyone talks about and businesses can't get enough of.

Business is truly becoming more intelligent. This webinar will show you how to aggregate, analyze and report that data so your teams can start making smart, informed decisions.

From Uber to sport franchises and everyone in between, data is transforming the way businesses adapt and grow in the marketplace. Construction is no different. Imagine a day when you have all the significant safety statistics on every person that steps onto your jobsite and you can use that data to predict potential safety issues—and solve for them before they happen. Or a time when you can accurately determine a building's development schedule based on aggregated data from all the apps utilized by several teams on the build. These scenarios are right around the corner.

Join this webinar to learn about:



How to free your data and use programs like PowerBI and Tableau to analyze and report

How to ask better questions from your data to get the most from it

Real examples of using project data from multiple sources to track performance and take corrective action using simple analytics dashboards

This free event will be presented by Kristopher Lengieza, director of VDC at Stiles Corporation, and Nathan Wood, CEO and founder of SpectrumAEC.

The 1-hour, live webinar event includes a 45-minute presentation by Lengieza and Wood, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

Visit http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/webinars to register today!

About the Presenters

Kristopher M. Lengieza, director of VDC at Stiles Corporation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been instrumental with the integration of VDC, LEAN and LEED principles at several companies over the course of his career. Kris has earned a multitude of awards for his work and has been nationally recognized as one of the top 40 construction professionals under 40 by ENR and BD&C. He constantly seeks to further the use of technology and foster innovation in the construction industry, most recently as part of the Construction PDF Coalition. Lengieza has been a sought-after speaker for national conferences including Autodesk University, BIMForum, Ecobuild, SPAR and many other regional events. Lengieza is always willing to volunteer and share his knowledge. He has taught for numerous organizations over the past 5 years including AGC and AIA to name a few. Lengieza earned his Civil engineering degree from Lehigh University in 2004.

Nathan Wood has emerged as a thought leader for innovation across the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Wood understands how rewarding design and construction can be when project teams embrace a new paradigm of digital collaboration. As SpectrumAEC's founder and chief enabling officer, Nathan leverages his international experience with BIM, lean, and integrated project delivery (IPD) to support the development and implementation of flexible standards that balance the needs of people, process, and technology. Wood has an ability to identify the root causes preventing new technology implementation and works alongside project stakeholders and technical leads to align the team around clear goals with shared incentives. Outside of SpectrumAEC, Wood continues to support industry progression through conference presentations, academic papers, and leadership in organizations such as the Construction PDF Coalition and Virtual Builders, Inc.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc.'s construction management software helps firms increase project efficiency and accountability by streamlining and mobilizing project communication and documentation. This real-time data and accessibility minimizes costly risks and delays—ultimately boosting profits. Procore users manage all types of construction projects including industrial plants, office buildings, apartment complexes, university facilities, retail centers and more. For more information, visit https://www.procore.com/.

About Construction Business Owner

Construction Business Owner (CBO) is "The Business Management Magazine for Contractors" and provides business management knowledge that is of practical value to owners of construction companies. CBO provides articles that inform owners and managers on accounting, finance, insurance, regulatory issues, human resources, bidding strategies, technology, jobsite safety, equipment management and industry statistics. Article authors are well-known professionals who specialize in the construction industry. CBO has been an industry leader for more than 12 years and has a BPA-audited circulation of more than 40,000 construction company owners, presidents and managers. The magazine also delivers bonus content and construction industry news through its weekly e-newsletter—CBO Alert. For more information, visit http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/.