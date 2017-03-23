Cellular Sales Opens Mount Prospect Location

The new Cellular Sales store in Mount Prospect is the company's second Chicagoland opening in 2017. We have seen tremendous engagement with our customers in this area, so we hope that the expansion into Mount Prospect will provide a more convenient shopping experience for them.

The new store, which opened March 1, is located at 905 E. Rand Rd., in Mount Prospect. The store is located on the southwest side of E. Rand Rd. directly in front of the Marshalls and Adventure Playland plaza. This is the second new Chicagoland Cellular Sales store in 2017, following the January opening of a new location in Old Irving Park.

“We are very excited to add locations in Chicago,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Greg Karnes. “We have seen tremendous engagement with our customers in this area, so we hope that the expansion into Mount Prospect will provide a more convenient shopping experience for them.”

Cellular Sales has seen incredible growth from its start in Knoxville, Tenn. Due to its rapid growth, the company has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers eight times. The company attributes the remarkable growth to Cellular Sales’ emphasis on customer service, keeping that value as a priority in daily customer interactions.

“We have built quite a customer base here in Illinois so we couldn’t fathom not taking the opportunity to move into Mount Prospect,” Regional Director Robert Vanwey, Jr. said. “Our goal is to become the primary contact for this community’s wireless needs while also upholding our focus on exemplary customer service.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Mount Prospect store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Mount Prospect may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Tyler Kirk at (812) 621-1699 or Tyler.Kirk(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

