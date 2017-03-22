Leading Compliance and FinTech Speakers Announced for COMPLY2017

PerformLine

PerformLine, the leading RegTech company that delivers automated compliance solutions and producers of COMPLY2017, today announced leaders from some of the world's most recognized brands in banking, Fintech and compliance are joining the COMPLY2017 speaker line-up. Industry figures from Paypal, American Express, Mastercard International, LendUp and from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will headline COMPLY2017 and will be joined by speakers from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), Kabbage, Barclaycard US, QED Investors, Stripe, Accenture, Serent Capital and Bento for Business.

Running from June 7-8 in New York City, COMPLY2017 will be bigger than ever with a full program of keynote speakers and breakout sessions spanning across two days. Since launching in 2015, COMPLY has brought together leading regulators, compliance professionals, marketing executives, top advertising lawyers and contact center operators from pre-eminent brands who want to ensure their efforts to reach consumers are compliant. COMPLY2017 is the only conference focused on the insights that will give companies actionable take-aways for mitigating risk, maintaining brand safety and implementing marketing regulations for their company.

“In the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, and with the disruption taking place in every industry, there’s never been a more important time for leaders to come together to focus on compliance and technologies to help companies adapt quickly,” said Alex Baydin, CEO of PerformLine. “COMPLY2017 provides a unique opportunity for compliance, marketing and legal professionals to network and discuss today’s pressing compliance issues and the quality of speakers and brands at COMPLY2017 is testament to its importance in the compliance space. We’re looking forward to another successful event as we bring FinTech innovators, regulators, and compliance and marketing leaders from some of the world’s biggest brands together into one room.”

Featured Speakers

Doug Lebda, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of LendingTree, will take a seat alongside PerformLine CEO Alex Baydin for the Innovation Fireside Chat.

Lasalle Vaughn is the Marketing Compliance Officer and an Executive Director for USAA, where he is responsible for leading the Compliance oversight of all marketing and advertising for products, services, and advice from USAA, its affiliates, and third parties. LaSalle will lead the session Making a Culture of Compliance Contagious.

Donna Bucella, President of Compliance at Guidepost Solutions, will lead the session Tips for Leading Enterprises in Highly Regulated Markets Through a Compliance Crisis - From Someone Who’s Been There.

Jesse Silverman, Head Regulatory Counsel and Eugen Ilie, Head of Growth at LendUp will share the stage with Sam Taussig, Head of Government Relations and Jami Schwartz, Head of Content and Marketing Technologies at Kabbage where they’ll square off to discuss Growth vs. Risk – Does One Have to Give?

Registration for COMPLY2017 is now open. An early bird rate of $895 per person is available until March 31, 2017, and groups discounts for 3+ registrants at $805, $995 per person until June 6 2017, or a same-day rate of $1295 per person. To register or learn more about the conference, please visit https://comply2017.com.

ABOUT PERFORMLINE

PerformLine is the leading RegTech company delivering automated compliance solutions for enterprises looking to mitigate regulatory risk and ensure brand safety. Its cloud-based platform empowers compliance functions with the intelligence, insights and tools needed to mitigate risk across all consumer interactions channels including web, voice, chat and mobile. PerformLine provides its clients with significant time and cost savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments. COMPLY2017, PerformLine’s RegTech and Compliance Conference, is taking place on June 7-8, 2017 in NYC. Register at https://comply2017.com.

ABOUT COMPLY2017

COMPLY2017 is the leading RegTech and Compliance Conference bringing together top regulators, compliance professionals, marketing executives, advertising lawyers and contact center operators from prominent brands who want to ensure their efforts to reach consumers are compliant. COMPLY is focused on actionable take-aways for mitigating risk, maintaining brand safety and implementing marketing regulations for any company. COMPLY2017 was named by Business Insider as “One of the World’s Best RegTech Conferences to Attend" in 2017. Register at https://comply2017.com.