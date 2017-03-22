These World Changing Idea award winners show how organizations around the world are embracing the ideals of creativity and innovation to create enormous impact.

Totem Power, the world’s first energy solution to reimagine and redesign smart utility, today announced that the company has been recognized as a finalist for the inaugural World Changing Ideas Awards, a program launched by Fast Company to honor businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that offer innovative solutions to the issues facing humanity. Totem’s smart city platform was named a finalist in the Energy category, alongside 11 other solutions for creating clean power or new systems for better electricity distribution.

“We are honored to be recognized for our company’s World Changing Idea, and to be included with others on the cutting edge of reshaping how we generate and consume energy. Totem was founded upon the idea that design should be used to engage people and make technology available in powerful new ways,” said Brian Lakamp, Totem’s founder and CEO. “Fast Company’s awards program is a great platform for companies like ours to share their innovative approaches to solving critical energy issues that will affect all of our futures.”

Totem was selected as a World Changing Ideas Awards finalist for its smart city platform, which combines solar energy, energy storage, WiFi and 4G communications, EV charging and smart lighting – all into a single structure designed for the shared spaces of communities. Totem is an engaging and experiential foundation for the transformative infrastructure and services needed to create the next generation of smart and clean cities.

“Fast Company has always insisted that being a force for good has to be a key element for any business,” says Fast Company editor and managing director Robert Safian. “These World Changing Idea award winners show how organizations around the world are embracing the ideals of creativity and innovation to create enormous impact.”

About Totem Power:

Totem Power, Inc. is a breakthrough platform that reimagines and redesigns energy and smart utility for next generation companies, cities and communities. Totem brings clean power, communications and transportation infrastructure to public spaces through elegant design and sophisticated functionality.

For more information, please visit http://www.totempower.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across a range of sectors choose winners and finalists based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start work on solving the problems that affect us all.