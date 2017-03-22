Traditions at Chesterfield to Host March Madness Event

Traditions at Chesterfield is hosting a March Madness Event on Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th. To RSVP, call 609.424.0026. “We are pleased to invite the entire community to take a tour of our beautiful townhomes and single-family homes to see why Traditions at Chesterfield is their winning play,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield.

Traditions at Chesterfield, a Smart Growth community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Burlington County, is hosting a March Madness Event on Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th. Prospective homebuyers are invited to learn more about the five single-family homes and two townhomes that remain in Phase 3, as well as limited-time incentives. Those interested can RSVP to 609-424-0026.

“We are pleased to invite the entire community to take a tour of our beautiful townhomes and single-family homes to see why Traditions at Chesterfield is their winning play,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. “This is a great opportunity for those looking to settle into a new home right away. Plus, we will also be offering limited-time incentives at the event.” Buyers must use the builder’s preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans.

Traditions at Chesterfield currently has five single-family homes and two townhomes available for quick delivery. The Single Family Classics collection offers seven designs with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, two-car attached garages and up to 3,549 sq. ft. of premium living space. Optional finished basements with nine-foot basement ceilings are also available.

Chesterfield is recognized for their top-rated, state-of-the-art elementary school (K-6), located within walking distance to Traditions at Chesterfield. All single-family quick delivery homes feature award-winning, neo-traditional designs in a quaint neighborhood setting. “Perfect for entertaining, these home designs offer spacious family rooms and living rooms with world-class appointments,” Edelman added. “They also boast upgraded features like a master bedroom tray ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the foyer, dining room and second floor hall.”

The Carriage Collection of townhomes feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, recreation rooms, one- to two-car garages and up to 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Homes in both collections have no homeowner association fees.

Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted “#1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County” by Philadelphia Magazine. Situated within Old York Village, the community is in close proximity to parks, a playground, biking trails, open space and future retail.

The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Six Flags Great Adventure and Mercer County Park and shopping at the Jackson Outlets. A new elementary school is located adjacent to centralized recreation facilities, adding extra convenience for families with young children. “With the convenience of nearby shopping and entertainment and the serenity of guaranteed green space for years to come, it’s a wonderful place for families of all ages to call home,” said Edelman.

Pricing begins at $399,990 for Single Family Classics and $302,990 for the Carriage Collection. Interested homebuyers can visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ. The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. To RSVP to the March Madness Event, call 609.424.0026. For more information, visit http://www.TraditionsAtChesterfield.com.