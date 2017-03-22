American Properties Realty, Inc. will host its March Madness Open House Saturday at Greene 750 in Ewing Township on March 25th from 10am to 5pm. Pictured: The Greene 750 at Bear Tavern Clubhouse. “This is a fantastic opportunity for prospective tenants to not only lease a new apartment at Greene 750, but also get something more in return,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc., a licensed real estate broker.

Who said March Madness only means basketball? It could also mean new apartments. American Properties Realty, Inc. invites the local community to its March Madness Open House Saturday at Greene 750, Ewing Township’s newest luxury apartment community, on Saturday, March 25th from 10am to 5pm. Attendees who sign a lease (and get approved) and move-in within 45 days will have the opportunity to receive a 32-inch flat screen television on select units.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for prospective tenants to not only lease a new apartment at Greene 750, but also get something more in return,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc., a licensed real estate broker. “Tours will be available at the March Madness Open House Saturday to help you experience what it would be like living at this highly sought-after Mercer County community.”

Attendees will tour Greene 750’s new clubhouse, featuring 6,125 sq. ft. of space for relaxation and gathering, including a 1,160-square-foot great room with 14-foot ceilings and an elegant gas fireplace. “The anchor of Greene 750 is our clubhouse, which features a trendy lounge and bar/pub area with three televisions,” Csik said. A media room with theater-style seating and a separate billiards and game room with cards, shuffleboard and vintage video game table offer spaces for residents to gather for fun, and a conference room is available for business purposes.

“Fitness enthusiasts and all those looking to embark on a more active lifestyle will appreciate our state-of-the-art fitness center and a multipurpose/yoga room, which is accessible around-the-clock,” Csik continued. “In addition to our clubhouse, we also offer exciting outdoor amenities, such as a swimming pool, grilling area, multi-purpose court, walking trails, a dog park and a tot lot.”

Located minutes from Princeton, Philadelphia and Trenton, Greene 750 offers a desirable location for commuters and is convenient to culture and entertainment. Quakerbridge Mall offers shopping nearby, and Mercer County Park, Washington Crossing State Park and Grounds for Sculpture are in close proximity. The community also features easy access to the NJ Turnpike, I-295 and Routes 1 and 95.

To learn more, visit http://www.Greene750.com or stop by the Leasing Office, located at 23 Wheldon Shivers Drive in Ewing (GPS address: 750 Bear Tavern Road). The Leasing Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., a licensed real estate broker for over 40 years, represents the principals who have been involved in the development of over 10,000 single-family homes and townhomes, and is the sponsor of multi-family buildings. Headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ, American Properties Realty, Inc. represents American Properties at Bear Tavern, LLC, sponsor of Greene 750 at Bear Tavern.