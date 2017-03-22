Sale e Pepe Receives 13th Consecutive AAA Four Diamond Designation

Sale e Pepe

Sale e Pepe, the gourmet Italian restaurant overlooking the Gulf of Mexico at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort, has received the AAA Four Diamond restaurant designation for the 13th consecutive year. Sale e Pepe was the only restaurant on Marco Island receiving the prestigious rating and one of just two restaurants in Southwest Florida included in the travel club’s coveted program.

The award-winning Sale e Pepe has received the AAA Four Diamond rating since 2005. It represents the upper 2.1 percent echelon of the 31,000 AAA approved restaurants annually reviewed by AAA’s inspectors.

As a Four Diamond restaurant, Sale e Pepe was honored for providing distinctive fine dining, creatively prepared and skillfully served cuisine, and an upscale ambience. The rating also recognizes the restaurant’s extensive wine offerings and its high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.

“We are once again thrilled to be recognized by AAA for our passion and commitment to creating an unparalleled dining experience,” said Food and Beverage Director Pietro Bordignon. “It’s rewarding to be recognized again at the Four Diamond level.”

The AAA Diamond-rated designation is among the most well-known and respected distinctions in the global travel industry. It is the only system using full-time professionally trained inspectors to conduct anonymous in-person evaluations to ensure relevant and accurate information for its 56 million members.

Sale e Pepe also is the only Marco Island restaurant to receive the prestigious Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine – an honor it has earned for 11 consecutive years. It is among only 1,093 Best of Award of Excellence recipients worldwide.

Sale e Pepe has also received TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years and was recently ranked No. 2 among Marco Island’s top restaurants on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Located within the award-winning Marco Beach Ocean Resort, Sale e Pepe offers authentic, elegant Italian cuisine overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with alfresco dining on The Terrace, or elegant dining indoors, surrounded by magnificent Renaissance-inspired art and architecture. Executive Chef Alessio Selleri – born and raised in the town of Campi Salentina in southeastern Italy – works with his culinary team to create a menu reminiscent of his homeland. Selleri and his team use the freshest ingredients, complemented by South Florida’s fresh produce and seafood, to create a dining experience that embraces the culinary traditions of southern Italy in a unique and progressive style, from preparation to presentation.

Reservations are preferred at Sale e Pepe and can be made by calling 239-393-1600 or visiting sale-e-pepe.com.

Marco Beach Ocean Resort is a 93-suite beachfront boutique resort offering 78 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom suites. The recently remodeled suites feature a kitchenette, spacious living room and private balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico or lush garden terraces.

Known for its intimate environment and personalized service, the resort features a variety of dining options, including beachfront casual; a spa and fitness center; swimming pool; rooftop garden; and direct access to four miles of the island’s famed sugar-sand beaches. The resort’s location and amenities make it the perfect choice for vacations, destination weddings and executive business meetings.

Overlooking the sparkling blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Marco Beach Ocean Resort is a designated AAA Four Diamond resort for 15 consecutive years and was ranked No. 16 on the Travel + Leisure 2013 World’s Best Awards List of Top Resorts in the Continental U.S. In 2015, the resort earned the Wedding Wire Couples’ Choice Award; was recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the top 25 resorts in Florida’s Gulf of Mexico and Central regions; was named among the top 400 hotels worldwide by Expedia+ members; and was inducted into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame.

Developed by the Gulf Bay® Group of Companies, Marco Beach Ocean Resort is located at 480 South Collier Blvd. on Marco Island. Shopping, entertainment and dining are all within walking distance; golf, boating, fishing, kayaking and nature tours are nearby. For additional information or to make reservations, call 239-393-1400 or toll-free at 800-715-8517, or visit marcoresort.com. Aubrey J. Ferrao is President of Gulf Bay Group of Companies.