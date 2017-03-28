"As we integrate my proven tools for increasing revenue with Harbortouch's best-in-class point-of-sale solution, we will truly deliver the first smart POS system on the market." - Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer, executive producer and host of Spike TV's hit show Bar Rescue and foremost expert in the hospitality industry, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Harbortouch, a leading national provider of point-of-sale (POS) systems and merchant services. Taffer has officially endorsed the company's touchscreen POS systems and will collaborate with Harbortouch to develop the industry’s first “smart” POS (sPOS) system. The collaboration will enable Harbortouch to integrate powerful revenue generating tools, based on Taffer’s extensive industry experience, into the company’s Elite POS systems.

Harbortouch’s sPOS systems will bring together technology and industry expertise in a way that has never been done before. Harbortouch POS systems deliver countless benefits in terms of improved efficiency and streamlined operations, and now these benefits will be combined with integrated tools, including powerful analytics and customer promotions, that will have a direct impact on top-line sales by increasing both customer frequency and spend per visit.

Harbortouch CEO Jared Isaacman explains how the partnership came about: “We really challenged ourselves to develop something truly game changing. We have already built the best POS system with the best technology and at the best price point, but we wanted to see if we could go a step further and do something entirely unique by helping our customers generate more revenue. We wanted to leverage the power of our industry-leading POS technology to help our merchants make more money. As the leading authority in the bar and restaurant industries, we knew that Jon Taffer would be the perfect partner to help pioneer this smart POS technology.”

"POS systems are the backbone of any business, but their major benefits have always been about efficiency,” says Taffer. “In my experience, I have found Harbortouch’s POS solution to be the best in the industry. Their POS system is unparalleled in terms of both price and capabilities, the two elements most critical to any small or mid-sized businesses’ success. I am proud to integrate my proven tools for increasing revenue with their best-in-class system and bring the first truly smart POS system to market."

With over three decades of hands-on experience, Taffer is a two-time winner of the Bar Operator of the Year award, among a myriad of other honors, and his management methodology, Reaction Management, has become the gold standard of the industry. In 2010, Jon was appointed President of Nightclub & Bar Media Group where he oversaw the Nightclub & Bar Convention Trade Show. He also sat on its board of directors and serves as a consultant and development advisor to major restaurants, nightclubs and hotels worldwide.

Harbortouch is a pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, offering a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. Founded in 1999, the company has served more than 325,000 merchants and currently processes in excess of $12 billion annually. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions.

About Harbortouch Payments

Harbortouch Payments, LLC is a leading business technology company and pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, having served over 325,000 merchants in 17 years in business and currently processing more than $12 billion annually. The company offers a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree and recipient of numerous industry awards, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions. For additional information, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.

About Jon Taffer

Within the nightlife, bar and restaurant industry, there is no greater authority than Jon Taffer. As a celebrity, hospitality expert and entrepreneur, Jon entertains and educates audiences from all walks of life, from Average Joes to CEOs. By delivering life-changing business lessons and inspirational stories, Jon has helped transform millions of people and companies by changing how they think and what they do. He is best known for his ‘in your face,’ no holds ‘barred’ style of turning failing bars into profitable businesses as the Host and Executive Producer on Spike TV’s number one hit show “Bar Rescue,” which is currently going into its sixth season. Jon is recognized internationally as an award-winning hospitality consultant and concept developer. With over three decades of hands on experience, he has owned and operated 17 hospitality businesses, consulted with over 800 venues in 30 countries and has worked with powerhouse brands like Hyatt Hotels, Hilton Hotels, TGI Fridays, Subway, Wolfgang Puck Express, Anheuser-Busch, AMF Bowling Centers and many more. Jon’s knack for starting, growing and improving hospitality concepts has led to many awards (such as Operator of the Year, Property of the Year, Visionary Leadership and the United Kingdom’s Pub Master), as well as executive positions with the Nightclub and Bar Convention and the National Restaurant Association, where he’s currently a Strategic Advisor. Learn more at http://www.jontaffer.com.