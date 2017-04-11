FNTS Continues to Expand Cloud Services With Public Cloud Solution

The addition of Microsoft Azure serves to validate our mission of helping customers stay on the cutting edge of technology adoption and usage.

First National Technology Solutions (FNTS), the recognized leader in the managed IT services industry, today announced the addition of Microsoft Azure public cloud to its growing list of cloud computing services, providing clients with a scalable, cost-effective option to build, deploy and manage applications.

“As IT demands continue to shift across all industries, FNTS is dedicated to meeting the needs of individual enterprises today and aligning with their strategic growth plans for the future,” said Kim Whittaker, president of FNTS. “The addition of Microsoft Azure serves to validate our mission of helping customers stay on the cutting edge of technology adoption and usage.”

By using Microsoft Azure and the cloud, organizations can keep their competitive edge without expanding their budget. Microsoft Azure helps bring products and services to market quickly, instantly scale globally, and run operations in a more cost-effective way. Further, the public cloud solution provides practical methods to support non-critical systems, scale up or down as needed and backup data in the event of an outage.

Managed Microsoft Azure provided by FNTS includes:



Set up, migration and management of new Azure public cloud

Single invoice for cloud computing and services

Dedicated account manager and engineering team available 24x7

Additional security services and compliance checks to meet stringent regulatory requirements

“FNTS now provides best of breed technology for public, private and hybrid cloud solutions,” said Whittaker. “Known for our customized approach to managed services, FNTS works collaboratively with customers to find the right-fit solution.”

For more information on managed Microsoft Azure public cloud by First National Technology Solutions, click here. To request a quote, click here.

