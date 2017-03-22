Omaha Steaks Adds Butcher’s Share to their Premium Beef Offering

You receive the very best cuts of beef, delivered directly to your door, and you even get a freezer to fill.

Omaha Steaks, the nation’s leading purveyor of premium all American grain-fed beef and gourmet foods, announced today a new addition to their product offering – the Butcher’s Share – a full quarter of premium aged Omaha Steaks beef.

The Butcher’s Share is 95 pounds of Omaha Steaks beef, all trimmed to perfection by experienced butchers, packaged in freezer-ready vacuum-sealed plastic, and flash frozen at the peak of tenderness. It comes with a variety of cuts from the entire bovine, including 4 (10 oz.) Ribeyes, 4 (11 oz.) Boneless New York Strips, 8 (6 oz.) Top Sirloins, 6 (6 oz.) Triple-Trimmed Filet Mignons, 4 (18 oz.) T-Bone Steaks, 4 (7 oz.) Flat Iron Steaks, (8 lbs.) Sirloin Tips, (20 lbs.) Premium Ground Beef, (2 lbs.) Bone-in Beef Short Ribs, 2 (14 oz.) Skirt Steaks, 2 (20 oz.) Flank Steaks, 80 (5 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers, 2 (1.5 lb.) Tri-Tip Roasts, (2 lb.) Beef Brisket, 2 (5 lb.) Eye of Round Roasts, and 2 (2 lb.) Chuck Tender Roasts.

“Butcher’s Share is the same quality you’ve come to expect from Omaha Steaks, backed by our 100 percent satisfaction guarantee,” said Senior Vice President and Family Owner Todd Simon. “Every quarter of beef is butcher approved, aged for 21 days, hand-trimmed by one of our master butchers, and flash frozen at the peak of perfection, ensuring maximum tenderness and intense flavor in every bite.”

For a limited time, customers who purchase a full quarter of beef can choose between a free 5-cubic-foot chest freezer or $150 Omaha Steaks Reward Card. Customers can also choose to divide their quarter of beef into 12 monthly shipments. All three options include free shipping.

“With the Omaha Steaks Butcher's Share, we’ve done all the work for you. You receive the very best cuts of beef, delivered directly to your door, and you even get a freezer to fill,” Simon added.

Omaha Steaks, the fifth-generation, family owned company has been providing the finest in premium, all American grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for 100 years. For more information about the Omaha Steaks Butcher’s Share visit http://www.OmahaSteaks.com.

About Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks, founded in 1917, has been providing the finest in premium, all American grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for 100 years. The fifth-generation, family-owned company based in Omaha, Nebraska markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods, including seafood, pork, poultry, side dishes, appetizers, complete meals and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation’s largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at http://www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

